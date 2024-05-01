Tibetan activists protest against Xi Jinping's visit to Paris





By Tsering Dhundup DHARAMSHALA, May 1: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Europe later this week, May 5-10, with visits scheduled to France, Hungary and Serbia. This is his first visit to Europe in five years. Before Xi's visit to France, the head of the Tibetan government in exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. During the meeting, a signed photo of the Dalai Lama and Macron was presented to the French president during a ceremony in honor of Mr. André Gattolin, a former senator known for his support for Tibet. As we anticipate President Xi's upcoming visit to France, the country is bracing for possible protests, particularly from the Tibetan community. Activist group Students for a Free Tibet Prepare for what he called Xi's biggest unwelcoming trip to Europe, urging other protesters to call out the Chinese president. France has the largest population of Tibetan exiles in Europe and is expected to raise concerns over Chinese policy towards Tibet and broader human rights issues. Preparations are underway as protesters prepare to make their voices heard during Xi's visit. The protests aim to draw attention to the ongoing challenges faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule and to advocate for greater international scrutiny of human rights abuses in the region. Experts say that the main reason for the visit to Europe and particularly Italy is linked to the recent decision to withdraw from China's New Silk Road program, a decision that will be finalized by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Beijing in July, after some initial hesitation. . Italy's withdrawal from the initiative reinforces the importance of Hungary and Serbia, which occupy a strategic position in central and eastern Europe, for China's access to the EU by land. A deal with the Italian government is expected to be postponed until after Xi's European tour in May, during which he aims to assess the intentions of other European countries. The Belgrade-Budapest freight railway emerges as a focal point, highlighting the seriousness of Xi's visits to these neighboring capitals.

