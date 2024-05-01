Turkey seeks to join South African genocide case against Israel at ICJ | United Nations News





The foreign minister said Ankara would make a formal request to the International Court of Justice to join the case.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey would join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Once the legal text of our work is completed, we will submit the official intervention statement to the ICJ with the aim of implementing this political decision, Fidan said on Wednesday in a joint press conference with the Indonesian Minister of Affairs foreigners Retno Marsudi in the Turkish capital. Ankara. Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances, he said. The ICJ ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and ensure its troops do not commit any acts of genocide against Palestinians after South Africa accused Israel of state-directed genocide in Gaza. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in January that Turkey would provide documents for the case before the United Nations' highest court, also known as the World Court. Turkey will join Colombia in officially requesting to join the case against Israel. Last month, the South American country asked the ICJ to allow it to join the case and guarantee the security, if not the very existence, of the Palestinian people. The ICJ can authorize states to intervene in cases and provide their views. Israel and its Western allies have called South Africa's allegations baseless. A final decision in the case could take years. On Tuesday, in a separate case, the ICJ ruled against adopting emergency measures regarding German arms sales to Israel, as requested by Nicaragua, which had argued that there was a serious risk of genocide in Gaza during the Israeli attack. Germany has denied the accusations. Refueling In emergency measures issued in March, ICJ judges also ordered Israel to take all necessary and effective measures to ensure that basic food supplies reach the Palestinian population of Gaza without delay amid a famine threat in certain parts of the territory. Crippling food shortages are the result of Israel severely restricting the supply of humanitarian aid and continuing its military attack, which began nearly seven months ago. Rights groups and officials, including USAID chief Samantha Power, have said famine is already gripping northern Gaza. The war has so far killed at least 34,568 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian authorities. More than 80 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced and entire neighborhoods razed by Israel's bombing and ground invasion. In the October 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel, 1,139 people were killed and approximately 250 were captured.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/1/turkey-seeks-to-join-south-africas-genocide-case-against-israel-at-icj The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos