Donald Trump criticizes Judge Merchan hours after $9,000 fine





Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the judge overseeing his criminal trial in New York, just hours after he was fined $9,000 for violating a silence order.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan fined the ex-president Tuesday morning for violating the order in posts on his Truth Social account and campaign website . Merchan warned the ex-president that he could face prison time if he continues to ignore the order.

In a post shared on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon, Trump denounced Merchan as a “very divisive judge,” before accusing him of “rigging the 2024 presidential election.” [sic]”.

The context

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, saying the New York case and more than 50 other criminal charges spread across three different criminal cases were part of a political “witch hunt” for prevent him from returning to the country. White House.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office accuses ex-president of altering records to conceal payments intended to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal silent about alleged affairs before the 2016 presidential election. Trump denies these affairs took place.

The silence order prohibits Trump from publicly discussing the trial's jurors, witnesses and court staff, including the families of Merchan and Bragg. Prosecutors previously urged Merchan to fine Trump $10,000 for what they said were 10 different Truth Social posts violating the order.

Merchan acknowledged Tuesday that the former president violated the order nine times, finding him in contempt and fining him $9,000. Trump was also ordered to delete these posts, while Merchan warned him that additional violations could result in “jail time,” saying “jail may be a necessary punishment” if further violations occur .

What we know

Shortly after removing Truth Social posts violating the gag order on Tuesday, Trump accused Merchan of unfairly stripping him of his “constitutional right to free speech” and suggested the judge was trying to helping President Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

“This judge has taken away my constitutional right to FREE SPEECH. I am the only presidential candidate in history to be gagged,” Trump wrote. “This entire 'trial' is rigged, and by taking away my FREEDOM OF SPEECH, THIS VERY CONFLICT JUDGE IS RICING THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. [sic]. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”

Views

Newsweek reached out to Bragg's office via email on Tuesday for comment.

Trump continued to attack Merchan in another Truth Social article Tuesday afternoon, insisting that the trial had “taken away” his “right to free speech.”

“It’s a real witch hunt,” the former president wrote. “Hours of sitting and listening to nothing but EXONERATIONS AND LIES. The trial moves at full speed as the judge works hard to make all his friends happy.”

“Merchan is rigged, twisted and, above all, and without a doubt, CONFLICT,” he added. “It’s a shame for our country – they took away my right to free speech. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”

Shortly after the warrant of silence was issued, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also claimed his father was the victim of “election interference” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Judge Merchan is threatening to put my father in jail if he continues to tell the truth about this crooked trial,” wrote Trump Jr. “He does not want my father to be able to publicly defend himself against the lies coming from Alvin Bragg and Democrats. It's election interference to help Joe Biden.”

Judge Merchan is threatening to put my father in jail if he continues to tell the truth about this crooked trial. He doesn't want my father to be able to publicly defend himself against the lies of Alvin Bragg and the Democrats.

This is election interference to help Joe Biden.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 30, 2024

Although Trump could face harsher penalties for additional violations of the silence order, his posts on Tuesday's Truth Social are unlikely to result in prison time because the order does not specifically apply to Merchan himself.

Merchan also said Tuesday that Trump might attend the graduation ceremony of his youngest son, Barron Trump, next month, saying the May 17 date was “not a problem” and ending a long period during which the ex-president and his allies complained that he was not “allowed” to attend the ceremony.

Merchan, however, had not yet ruled on the former president's request, which was submitted on the first day of the trial, indicating that a decision would be made when the trial schedule was clearer.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured Tuesday in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Trump posted a message criticizing New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan hours after fining him $9,000… Former President Donald Trump is pictured in criminal court Tuesday from Manhattan to New York. Trump posted a message criticizing New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan hours after fining him $9,000 for violating a silence order. More photos by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images Uncommon Knowledge

