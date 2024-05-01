Thousands of Banyuwangi residents receive land certificates from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo





Bingkaiwarta, BANYUWANGI – President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo, accompanied by Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono ( AHY) handed over 10,323 certificates of the results of the redistribution of land intended for residential buildings. A total of 5,000 representatives who received certificates filled the delivery location, namely at the Tawang Alun Sports Hall (GOR), Banyuwangi Regency, Tuesday (04/30/2024). In front of thousands of people, President Joko Widodo assured that land titles were indeed reaching the population. The distribution of certificates resulting from the land redistribution is the first carried out by the president since he issued the Blue Decree at the end of 2023. “This is the largest land redistribution in all of Indonesia, in Banyuwangi” , explained the President of the Republic of Indonesia, which was greeted by the cheers of the entire community present. The certificate winners this time came from 17 villages in Banyuwangi that were previously included in forest areas. Currently, the land has been liberated and has legal rights to the land. “Some are former forest lands, others are former HGU (Hak Guna Usaha, editor’s note). “Everything has been handed over to all of you, sir/madam and brothers/sisters,” said President Joko Widodo. The certificate currently received by the public is the first electronic land certificate resulting from land redistribution in Indonesia. With this certificate, it is hoped that no individual will be able to play a role in determining the subject of land redistribution. “But if you have the certificate, everything is safe. Here is the certificate. “The area is here, the photo is here,” Joko Widodo explained, showing the electronic land certificate display. With this Electronic Land Certificate, all data is recorded in the system transparently. The public can also still hold physical certificates with simpler models, but their security remains guaranteed. “It's important because what happened in the 10 years that I was president, every time I visited the region, it was just land conflicts. Land conflicts are important . Land conflicts are important. Why? You I don’t have a certificate,” President Joko Widodo concluded. Regarding electronic certificates, which were one of the main tasks of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to Minister AHY during his inauguration on February 21, 2024, the Minister of ATR/Head of BPN indicated that until April 2024, the Ministry of ATR/BPN issued 33,553 electronic land certificates and 34,929 electronic land books. “We will continue to accelerate this achievement. “Later, entire districts/cities will also be supported to implement electronic document issuance,” Minister AHY reported. President Joko Widodo, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono were also present. Meanwhile, to accompany Minister AHY, a number of senior officials from the middle and primary level of the Ministry of ATR/BPN as well as Plt. Head of BPN Regional Office for East Java Province and his team. Also present, Acting. Governor of East Java, Adhy Karyono and regent of Banyuwangi, Ipuk Fiestiandani as well as the regency of Forkopimda Banyuwangi. (Abel/rls)

