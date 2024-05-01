Boris Johnson makes shock return to politics ahead of crucial election | Politics | News





Boris Johnson broke his political hiatus and re-entered the arena today with a major intervention to support two Conservative mayoral candidates. The former Prime Minister wrote a letter of support to West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and recorded a video for Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, both of whom are fighting for political survival. In a letter to voters in the West Midlands, Mr Johnson urged people to forget the government as the two mayoral candidates distance themselves from the unpopularity of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and campaign on their personal reputations. Mr Johnson wrote: You may not like everything the Conservatives have done. Forget the government. Forget Westminster. Elections are coming up in the next four years in the West Midlands – and who do you want to be in charge? »

Meanwhile, he asked Teesside voters to look at the progress Ben Houchen has made since becoming mayor. The former Prime Minister added: Reopening of Teesside Airport, which his Labor opponent was going to close and turn into a housing estate. Creating the UK's largest freeport on Teesside, the birthplace of green jobs and the green industries of the future. He brought steel back to Teesside, the Treasury to Darlington, he invested in roads and railways, he has a fantastic vision. But above all, he's a guy who does what he says he's going to do.

Mayor Houchen keeps his promises. So, on May 2, put his opponent – sleeping Chris – to bed and vote for Ben Houchen for mayor. Mr Johnson was referring to Chris McEwan, the Labor mayoral candidate. Despite strong headwinds in national polls, with the Conservatives trailing Labor by dozens of points, the popularity of Mr Street and Mr Houchen and their strong record in office suggest they could avoid being discarded. A YouGov poll yesterday said that although the West Midlands poll is too close to call, Mr Street leads Labor by two points.

Mr. Houchen is seven points ahead of his Labor opponent. However, at the national level, local elections will not be good for the Conservatives. It is estimated that Mr Sunak could lose half of the 1,000 council seats defended by the Conservative Party. And while Mr Houchen could return to office in Teesside, next door, the Conservatives could lose the new North Yorkshire mayoral race to Labor – in Mr Sunak's own backyard as a constituency MP – according to a poll this morning.

