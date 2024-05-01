Politics
The American view on China's role in the world
Americans have an overwhelmingly negative view of China, a nation they view as increasingly influential. This image of China is accompanied by concerns about its relations with its neighbors and widespread distrust of its president.
Unfavorable opinions towards China predominate
America's views on China haven't changed much since last year. Most Americans still have an unfavorable opinion of the country (81%), with 43% saying their opinion is negative. very unfavorable. On the other hand, only 16% view China favorably. China has been viewed unfavorably by three-quarters or more of American adults since 2020.
Age and education
Unfavorable views of China are more common among older Americans, particularly those aged 65 and older. Among this group, 61% report a very an unfavorable view of China, while only 27% of adults under 30 say the same thing.
Although Americans of all education levels view China unfavorably, opinions are more negative among those with higher levels of education. Some 87% of Americans with a four-year college degree have a negative view of China, compared with 78% of adults without a college degree.
Party and ideology
Republicans and Republican-leaning independents view China more unfavorably than Democrats and Republican-leaning independents (90% versus 77%). Conservative Republicans are particularly critical: about seven in ten (68%) hold a very unfavorable view of the country.
Economic attitudes
At least three-quarters of Americans have an unfavorable view of China, regardless of their assessment of the U.S. economy. Yet unfavorable views of China are more common among those who believe the U.S. economy is doing poorly. Among Americans who think the current economic situation is bad, 84% have an unfavorable view of China, including 48%. very unfavorable view. By comparison, 75% of those who think the U.S. economy is good view China dimly.
China's international influence
How Americans evaluate China is linked to how they view China's role in the world. Unfavorable views of China are more common among those who think China's influence has increased in recent years (85%) than among those who think China's influence has decreased ( 72%) or remained approximately the same (75%). Similarly, Americans who think China has at least a fair amount of influence on the U.S. economy are more negative toward China than those who see little or no economic influence ( 84% versus 71%).
China's role in the world
About seven in ten Americans (71%) believe China's influence in the world has increased in recent years. This is a small but significant increase from the 66% who said the same in 2022.
China's economic influence
American assessments of the change in China's global influence are linked to their assessments of its economic influence on the United States: 75% of those who believe that China has at least a somewhat large impact on the American economy see China's general influence in the world will strengthen. . In comparison, 51% of Americans who see no significant economic impact on the United States say the same.
Age, gender and education
A number of demographic factors play a role in assessing China's influence. Older Americans ages 50 and older are more likely than those ages 18 to 49 to say China's influence has increased recently (75% vs. 67%). A greater proportion of men than women share this view, and older men particularly stand out. Eight in ten men aged 50 and over say China's influence is increasing, compared to 71% of older women and 72% of younger men. For their part, women aged 18 to 49 are the least likely to say that China's influence has increased (63%).
Americans with a four-year college degree are also more likely to believe that China's global influence has grown recently. About eight in ten people say this (77%), compared to 68% of adults without a college degree.
Party and ideology
Republicans are 10 percentage points more likely than Democrats to say China's influence in the world is growing (78% vs. 68%).
This opinion is particularly concentrated among conservative Republicans: 83% say China's influence has grown in recent years, compared with 68% of moderate and liberal Republicans. In fact, moderate and liberal Republicans are about as likely as conservative and moderate Democrats or liberal Democrats to hold this view.
Territorial conflicts in China
We also asked Americans how concerned they were about territorial conflicts between China and its neighboring countries. About six in ten people say they are at least somewhat worried, including 20% who describe themselves as very concerned. About a quarter (24%) are not too worried or not at all worried, and 14% of Americans say they are unsure.
When this question was last asked in 2015 in a telephone survey, 72% were at least somewhat concerned about China's territorial disputes, with 30% being very concerned.
Age
Age plays a significant role in Americans' concern about territorial disputes between China and its neighboring countries. Adults aged 65 and older are affected more than any other age group: about eight in 10 older Americans are affected, compared with no more than about seven in 10 in younger age groups.
Party and ideology
Although concerns about turf disputes are roughly equal among Republicans and Democrats, there are ideological differences within the Republican Party. Seven in ten conservative Republicans are at least somewhat concerned about territorial disputes in China, including 30% who say they are concerned. very concerned. For comparison, 56% of moderate and liberal Republicans are concerned, including only 18% who are. very concerned.
Americans lack confidence in Xi Jinping
About eight in ten Americans have little or no confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping's ability to do the right thing in world affairs (79%). Only 9% say they have some or a lot of confidence in Xi, and 10% say they have never heard of him.
Age and education
Trust in the Chinese president is lower among older Americans. A majority of people aged 65 and over have no confidence in Xi (59%), compared to 36% of people aged 18 to 29. Young adults are nearly four times more likely than those in the oldest age group to say they have never heard of the Chinese president (18% versus 5%).
Americans with at least a four-year college degree report less confidence in Xi than those without a college degree. Among adults with a college degree or higher, 51% have no confidence in Xi; 44% of those who disagree.
Party and ideology
Republicans express less confidence in Xi than Democrats. About six in ten Republicans have no confidence in Xi (57%), more than the 39% of Democrats who say the same. Among Republicans, conservatives are significantly more likely than moderate and liberal Republicans to have no confidence in Xi (65% vs. 43%). There is no significant difference between conservative and moderate Democrats and liberal Democrats on this question.
