Pakistani groom gifts framed photo of ex-PM Imran Khan to bride on her wedding day





The groom proudly displayed Imran Khan's framed photo in front of the wedding guests.

A video of a groom gifting a framed photo of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to his bride on their wedding day has gone viral on social media. The video begins to show the groom standing on stage, unwrapping the gift he bought for his bride. As soon as the bride notices what is inside, she bursts out laughing, expressing her joy at seeing this unexpected gift. The groom finally opens the gift and proudly displays the framed photo of Imran Khan in front of the wedding guests.

The couple then happily pose for photos while holding the frame together amid a shower of flowers and cheers from guests.

''It has become a common phenomenon now. How long before they ban this?'', the video was captioned by an X user.

Watch the video here:

Become a common phenomenon now. How long before they ban this? pic.twitter.com/c0BJHjTdkQ

Mahvish- (@halfbakedtruths) April 30, 2024

Since being shared on April 30, the video has garnered over 6,83,000 views and 1,600 likes on at Pakistani weddings.

One user wrote: “I will definitely do this on my shadi with the love of my life. »

Another commented: “The connection with Imran Khan is not a political affiliation, it's a love story. »

A third said: “Honestly how long will it be before people come out in large numbers to get him out? This is all good, but it doesn't help much.

Some have also criticized this practice and found it rather strange. A fourth said: “Not in a billion years, in my wildest, most unhinged imagination, would I have guessed what is being unwrapped. »

A fifth added: “I'm too shocked to find words. We desperately boycott companies that harm our economy, but we will not even raise our voice against such bigoted practices.

Mr Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, remains imprisoned in several cases, including a 14-year prison sentence for him and his wife for illegally selling state gifts.

Khan was first jailed after being sentenced to three years in prison in August 2023 by the Election Commission for failing to declare assets from the sale of gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in the state's possession and received during his tenure as Prime Minister.

In January, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison following a separate investigation by the country's top anti-corruption body into the same charges relating to state gifts.

Click for more trending news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/viral-video-pakistani-groom-gifts-bride-ex-pm-imran-khans-framed-picture-to-bride-on-wedding-day-5567001 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos