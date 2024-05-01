Politics
Turkey to join South African genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Turkey will join South Africa in its genocide trial against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Wednesday.
Fidan said Turkey had been considering how to respond to Israel's actions during the war on Gaza for some time and had already taken steps against Israel, such as restricting some exports.
Our legal experts have studied how to participate in the trial against Israel before the ICJ, Fidan, through televised interventions.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the official plan, Fidan added, so Turkey will legally support South Africa's case against Israel at the ICJ and will soon file our application with the Court.
Turkey aims to strengthen South Africa's position through this measure. Nicaragua And Colombia have already attempted to intervene in the same case with separate motions, but the court has not yet ruled on their request.
It remains unclear exactly what type of request for intervention Turkey, a party to the Genocide Convention, is seeking.
from Nicaragua application was under Article 62 of the ICJ Statute, requesting intervention in South Africa's case against Israel. Colombiawhile expressing support for South Africa's case, requested another type of intervention under Article 63 of the Statute to assist the Court in interpreting the provisions of the Convention at issue in this case.
Fidan said Turkey had discussed the matter with some members of the Organization of Islamic Countries, who said they were also likely to join in the matter.
Last month, Erdogan received a high-ranking Hamas delegation, including the group's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh.
It was the first public meeting between Erdogan and Hamas leaders since the October 7 attack on southern Israel.
The meeting also came less than two weeks after Israel killed three of Haniyeh's sons and four of his grandchildren in an airstrike, sparking condemnation from the Turkish president and other senior party officials at power.
Since the start of the war, Turkey has attempted to support major Arab states, such as Qatar and Egypt, in negotiating a ceasefire.
Israel hampers Gaza field hospitals by providing insufficient areas
Learn more
But in recent months, political pressure and defeats in local elections have forced Erdogan to take a tougher line on Israel as the death toll mounts in Gaza. More than 34,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in nearly seven months.
Turkish public opinion dealt Erdogan and his party their biggest electoral blow three weeks ago, when the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost the popular vote in regions previously considered its fief.
Analysts said economic stress, including inflation of nearly 70 percent and slowing growth caused by an aggressive monetary tightening regime, persuaded voters to punish the party.
Another, less mentioned factor that led to the AKP's losses was the government's policy towards Gaza.
Erdogan's adoption of an increasingly nationalist outlook and his abandonment of reformist Islamist ideas appear to have opened an opening for the New Welfare Party (YRP), a relatively new conservative Muslim party.
The YRP successfully campaigned against Erdogan by emphasizing the continuity of commercial ties between Turkey and Israel despite allegations of genocide in Gaza.
Turkey officially supported South Africa's case against Israel at the ICJ, repeatedly condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials for the Gaza attack, and became a major donor humanitarian aid in the coastal enclave.
But for many Turkish voters, and countless others across the region, the prospect of trading with Israel in the midst of a devastating humanitarian crisis showed that Ankara was not doing enough.
