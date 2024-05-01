Politics
Cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi amid row over sex videos | Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take necessary steps through the Ministry of External Affairs so that BJP leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna can return in India to join the investigation into sex video allegations. Siddaramaiah, in his letter, wrote that Prajwal fled the country sensing impending arrest and traveled abroad on a diplomatic passport. “As the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes committed against several women by Prajwal Revanna, bringing him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he is investigated and remedied. 'a trial according to the law of the land,' the Karnataka chief said. the minister wrote.
Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Modi to direct the MEA and the Ministry of Home Affairs to take prompt action to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport and take “further steps using the diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as international police agencies to ensure rapid return. of the fugitive deputy so that he faces the full force of the law.”
What is a diplomatic passport?
Diplomatic passports are intended for diplomats and senior officials for their international travel or official functions. MPs, ministers, diplomats and certain senior government officials obtain a diplomatic passport.
Hassan sex scandal
Two days before the April 26 polls in Hassan, several sex videos containing links to Prajwal Revanna surfaced online. At the request of the state women's commission, the government formed an SIT to probe the allegations against Prajwal. Meanwhile, a house help of Prajwal filed an FIR against Prajwal and his father, accusing both of them of sexual assault.
As the issue snowballed into a major controversy with the suspension of Prajwal by the JD(S), Siddaramaiah said that Prajwal's grandfather, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, had helped him escape India. Who issues the passport and visa for traveling abroad? This is the Center. Can he leave without the Center knowing? It was former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda who planned it and sent it abroad, Siddaramaiah said.
“Why did Amit Shah give him a ticket knowing all this, why did they give a ticket to the sex scandal accused? The SIT will investigate transparently,” he added.
As the investigation into the numerous allegations began, the SIT summoned Prajwal and his father HD Revanna. Revanna asked for four days while Prajwal said he was not in Bangalore to attend the investigation.
|
