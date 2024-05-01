Trump Media shares fall more than 5%





Former US President Donald Trump announced plans to launch his own social media platform called Truth Social on October 20.

Chris Delmas | AFP | Getty Images

Trump Media shares fell sharply on Wednesday, shortly after surpassing the $50 per share threshold for the first time in nearly a month.

Trump Media, which trades under the ticker DJT, was down more than 8% just before 2 p.m. ET, to less than $46.50 per share.

The company, which owns the Truth Social app, has seen its stock price rise more than 30% over the past week.

But the stock is still trading well below the $70-plus per share level it opened at in its March 26 trading debut.

Trump Media, in a regulatory filing released Tuesday, confirmed that former President Donald Trump received an additional 36 million shares of the company in the form of a so-called earnout bonus.

Trump, who already owned more than 78 million shares, received this windfall as the stock price remained above the $17.50 benchmark for 20 trading days in the month since the stock was started to be listed on the stock exchange.

Trump's stake in Trump Media now stands at 65% of the company's shares and is worth $5.7 billion at a price of $50.

The former president is barred from selling those shares for six months following Trump Media's merger with shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. end of March.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

DJT stock price

The rise in Trump Media's stock price came as the company's CEO, former Republican congressman Devin Nunes, complained about potential market manipulation of the company's stock by sellers short, and that the company encouraged shareholders to take actions that would prevent their shares from being loaned out. for short sale transactions.

Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, told CNBC that short interest in DJT stock stands at more than $147 million, with 3.55 million shares short.

Dusaniwsky said fees charged for borrowing shares for short sale transactions “are rising again, with fees for borrowing shares on existing shorts approaching 300% and rates on new borrowing shares for support new short sales reach the 600% fee level.”

“This means that existing short sellers have to see the DJT stock price drop by -$0.35 every day just to cover their short funding costs,” he wrote in an email.

Even though short selling has increased at Trump Media since the start of the year, when it was still trading under the ticker DWAC, since mid-April there has been an increase in short covering by traders, Dusaniwsky said.

More Donald Trump news

“For the year, there were 1.4 million new shares sold short, worth $59 million, a 66% increase in total shares sold short,” Dusaniwsky wrote. “But over the last thirty days, we have seen 2.8 million shares shorted, worth $97 million, a -40% decrease in total shares sold short.”

“DJT's price decline in early April still makes it a profitable month for DJT short sellers with profits of +$79 million in market value month-to-date, +43% for the month,” a he declared. “But since mid-April, DJT shorts are down -$80 million in market value losses, or -62%.”

“These losses, coupled with exorbitant stock borrowing costs, caused some short positions to exit their positions,” he wrote. “Expect more short covering if DJT's stock price remains at these levels or higher, as high financing costs of stock borrowing continue to eat into potential profits, even on weekends.”

Don't miss these CNBC PRO exclusives

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/01/djt-shares-crack-50-as-trump-media-continues-stock-bounce-back.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos