Forget the government and think locally, Boris Johnson tells mayoral voters





Damning verdict against Sunak, says Labor A Labor source said Mr Johnson telling voters to forget the government was a damning verdict on the Prime Minister's leadership. Ben Houchen and Andy Street have both distanced themselves from Rishi Sunak but appear very happy to put Boris Johnson's name in the spotlight, the source said. Rishi Sunak is such a drag that his own candidates clearly feel they have to let him down to win. It is notable that both mayors contacted Mr Johnson, who remains popular among much of the Conservative and grassroots members, for support on the eve of the election rather than Mr Sunak. Lord Houchen backed Mr Johnson's return to Downing Street in the October 2022 Conservative leadership contest. Meanwhile, a YouGov poll earlier this year showed that 21 per cent of the public believed that Mr Johnson had done the best job of all Conservative prime ministers, compared to 6 per cent for Mr Sunak. Mr Street, who strongly criticized the government's decision to scrap HS2 between Birmingham and Manchester, and Mr Houchen largely disavowed the National Conservative Party during their mayoral campaigns. Asked to voice his support for Mr Sunak last week, Mr Street told The Times: I don't even know what you're getting at. He is the Prime Minister. I am united [of] celebration. But he and I fell out over a number of high-profile issues. [sic] on one of them. But you know what? This is actually a very good thing. It's a pretty mature relationship. This idea that when you are mayor you have to be completely aligned with your prime minister is for the birds. Work at a few points in Houchen Lord Houchen, who was re-elected with a landslide in 2021 and received 73 percent of the vote, is now within a few percentage points of his Labor challenger Chris McEwan. His Back Ben campaign downplays his partisan affiliations and has as its slogan a record of results, a promise of more. In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this month, the peer admitted things looked bleak for the Conservatives nationally, insisted Mr Sunak must make progress on immigration before the election and claimed that no one on Teesside would be able to name the Prime Minister's flag bearer. five priorities. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson confirmed the authenticity of the letter, but declined to comment further. A Conservative Party spokesperson said: These are local elections, addressing local issues which differ from area to area. The Conservatives have a record to be proud of and have made huge progress for the people of the West Midlands. Wherever you are in the country, the choice is clear. The Tories who do more for less or the Labor who have no plan.

