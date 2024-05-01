Politics
Views on China's Relations with the United States
When asked about the state of relations between the United States and China, Americans give predominantly negative assessments: a substantial share considers China an enemy of the United States, and most believe that limiting power and influence China should be a top foreign policy priority for the United States. of Americans believe that China has a significant or fair negative influence on the U.S. economy.
Americans increasingly see China as an enemy
About four in ten Americans (42%) say China is an enemy of the United States. That's less than the 50% who described China as a competitor, but a slight increase from the 38% of Americans who described China as an enemy last year. . This is also the largest portion of those who describe China as an enemy since we started asking the question.
Age
Older Americans are more likely than younger ones to describe China as an enemy. A majority of people aged 50 and over (55%) describe China as an enemy, including 61% of people aged 65 and over. Among adults under 50, three in ten say the same, including about a quarter (27%) of adults under 30.
Party and ideology
As has been the case in recent years, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are significantly more likely than Democrats and Democratic Party leaners to describe China as an enemy (59% vs. 28%). Among Republicans, this share has increased by 6 percentage points since 2023, by 53%. Among Democrats, opinions have not changed significantly over the past year.
Conservative Republicans (69%) are especially likely to describe China as an enemy, compared to moderate and liberal Republicans (38%), conservative and moderate Democrats (30%), and liberal Democrats (25%). Aside from conservative Republicans, about half or more of each group describe China as a competitor.
Economic attitudes
Assessments of whether China is an enemy, competitor, or partner of the United States are linked to views of the U.S. economy. For example, Americans who think the U.S. economy is currently in bad shape are significantly more likely than those who think it is healthy to call China the enemy (48% vs. 29%).
Additionally, people who think China has a great or fairly great influence on the economic situation in the United States are much more likely than those who think it has less influence to call China an enemy ( 45% versus 25%).
Limiting China's power and influence
When asked to prioritize 22 possible long-term foreign policy goals, limiting China's power and influence is the top priority for 49% of Americans. 42% say it should be a priority, and 8% say limiting China's power should not be a priority in U.S. foreign policy at all.
As for the feeling that China's influence has recently strengthened, desire to limit China is strongest among older Americans and Republicans:
- About seven in ten Americans aged 65 and older (72%) say limiting China's power and influence should be a top priority. This share decreases considerably as the age group surveyed gets younger, since only 28% of 18 to 29 year olds give this absolute priority.
- A majority of Republicans (59%) say reducing China's influence should be a top priority, compared to 42% of Democrats.
Since 2018, the share of those who prioritize limiting China's power and influence has increased more than those who prioritize any other foreign policy goal we surveyed. Most of this increase occurred between 2018 and 2021, when American opinion on China became precipitously less favorable.
Since 2021, Americans' priority of this foreign policy goal has changed little, but the partisan divide on the issue has shifted. Democrats prioritize curbing China more today than in 2021 (+6 points), while Republicans' concerns have remained roughly the same over this period. That brings what was once a 27-point gap between Republicans and Democrats down to 17 points.
China's economic influence on the United States
A large majority of Americans (82%) believe that China has at least a somewhat large influence on the economic situation in the United States, and 28% of them believe that it has a great deal of influence. 14% say she doesn't have much influence, and only 3% say she has no influence.
Among those who believe that China has at least some influence on the economic situation in the United States, a large majority (79%) believe that this influence is negativewhile 18% say it is positive.
Overall, about two-thirds of Americans believe China has a considerable or somewhat negative influence on the U.S. economy. Far fewer think it contains a lot or quite a bit of positive influence on economic conditions (13%). And the small shares see a limited positive impact (4%) or a limited negative impact (10%).
Age
Older Americans are much more likely than younger Americans to say that China has a large negative influence on the U.S. economy. About three-quarters (76%) of people aged 65 and over take this position, compared to just 53% of adults under 30. And, while this is still a minority position, adults under 30 are significantly more likely to say that China has a great positive influence on the American economy, with 19% saying so.
Party and ideology
Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say China has a significant negative influence on the U.S. economy (78% vs. 58%). This is especially true for conservative Republicans (83%), compared to moderate and liberal Republicans (69%). Among Democrats, conservatives and moderates (57%) and liberals (61%) largely agree on this issue.
Economic attitudes
Americans who think U.S. economic conditions are bad are more likely than those who think conditions are good to say China has a large negative influence on the U.S. economy (72% vs. 55%).
Personal economic situation is also linked to how people perceive China's influence on the U.S. economy. High-income (71%) and middle-income Americans (73%) are more likely than low-income Americans (55%) to say that China is having a significant negative impact on the U.S. economy.
