Trump returns to campaign trail for first time since secret trial began

Former President Donald Trump will return to the campaign trail Wednesday for the first time since his criminal trial began in earnest in New York last month. Trump will spend his only allotted weekday out of the courtroom holding rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan, two critical states. he won in 2016 but lost in 2020.

As the general election rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden intensifies, both states are seen as crucial on the path to the White House.

Despite Trump and his campaign's insistence that the former resident would take advantage of every second he was not tethered to the courtroom, in the more than two weeks since the trial began, The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has rarely used his days off from the court to host political events.

The absence of the trail is not entirely within his control.

His last major campaign stop planned in Wilmington, North Carolina, on April 20, was canceled at the eleventh hour due to severe storms. Trump, who is required to be in court throughout his trial every day of the week except Wednesday, has instead spent much of his free time attending closed-door fundraisers, attending meetings and hosting dinners at Trump Tower. Last Wednesday, the former president escaped from town to play golf at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club, and spent last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home for his birthday. wife Melania Trump. The campaign planned two stops with remarks around New York City, before and after the court, but the majority of Trump's political activity was done in front of cameras set up outside the courtroom.

That hasn't stopped Trump from regularly lamenting that Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, is keeping him on the sidelines.

That’s what made me leave and got me out of the election campaign! Because I should be in Georgia by now. I should be in Florida by now. I should be in a lot of different places right now campaigning and I'm sitting here. And this is going to go on for a very long time, it's very unfair, Trump told reporters last week while speaking outside the courtroom.

Some close to Trump admitted they were surprised by the lack of traditional campaigning on the sidelines of the trial, especially since the general election is only months away. Early polls suggest Michigan and Wisconsin pose a challenge to Biden and an opportunity for Trump to exploit electoral votes in the Upper Midwest, and Republican allies would like to see him start laying the groundwork now. Trump advisers see openings with critical working-class voters unhappy with inflation, and with Arab American voters who disapprove of Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Recent polls show that, so far, the race is statistically tied in Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania, another state Biden flipped in 2020. CBS News polls released Sunday show Biden and Trump are practically neck and neck in all three. battlefield.

Trump's team hired state directors in Michigan and Wisconsin, as they did in every battleground state. But they are still in the early stages of putting together the teams, according to two senior advisers to the Trump campaign, which they expect will be a mix of paid staff and volunteers. The campaign also plans to lean heavily on Republican National Committee officials to further assist with their ground game efforts.

The Trump campaign is paying close attention to polling in Michigan and Wisconsin, comparing the data to where Trump stood in 2016 and 2020, senior advisers told CNN. They spent almost no money on paid media in both states, and claim that the millions of dollars spent by the Biden campaign in both states are proof that Trump's rival is being forced to spend money to strengthen its democratic base in a context of weak results in the polls.

Trump's team believes his ability to mobilize his base is secure and instead plans to spend money to persuade outside voters to support him in November. This approach is both strategic and necessary, as Trump's advisers recognize that they will not catch up with Biden's vast and ever-growing campaign war chest.

In Michigan, MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC, spent just $145,000 on what the campaign considers urban radio advertising. The ads specifically target black voters in Michigan by focusing on crime and immigration.

The Trump campaign is also closely tracking protest votes cast in the Wisconsin and Michigan primaries, where tens of thousands of people, many of whom protested Biden's support for Israel during the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza , chose not to vote for Biden in the Democratic primary.

In Wisconsin, about 48,000 votes, or 8.2 percent of the votes cast, were in favor of no education in the Democratic primary. The numbers were even worse in Michigan, where more than 100,000 Democrats voted without commitment, or 13.2% of the Democratic vote.

It's a colossal disaster for him, one of Trump's top advisers said, and it's an issue they plan to aggressively message on in the coming months.

In Michigan and Wisconsin, that fraction of the vote can make a real difference, Trump's second senior adviser said. If even a fraction of that original audience is still convinced to stay where they are, that's a catastrophic problem for Biden that we will exploit.

Trump also has his own weaknesses in Michigan and Wisconsin. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who was still in the running at the time, received 297,124 votes in the February 27 Michigan primary, or 26.6% of the Republican Party vote.

In Wisconsin's April 2 primary, Haley received 76,762 votes, or 12.7 percent, despite suspending her presidential campaign a few weeks earlier.

On Wednesday, Trump will first travel to Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he will focus on the core issues on which his team believes Biden is most vulnerable. This includes foreign policy and his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, crime, immigration and the economy, all of which will be highlighted in his remarks, according to a campaign adviser familiar with his speech.

Later, he will hold a rally in an airport hangar in Freeland, Michigan. Trump lost Saginaw County, where Freeland is located, by just over 300 votes in 2020, after winning it in 2016. His speech will reflect many of the same themes as his speech. remarks in Wisconsin, with a greater focus on the auto industry, the adviser said.

The dueling stops follow his recent visits to the two states on April 2, when he denounced what his campaign called Biden's border bloodbath in Grand Rapids and Green Bay, attacking the president for his handling of the southern border and highlighting alleged violent crimes committed by immigrants.

Trump's decision to return to the two states just a month later underscores how critical they are to his path to the White House.

The former president's 2016 victories in the Rust Belt were largely attributed to his success with blue-collar voters, who helped him produce a seismic crack in the so-called blue wall of states on which Democrats are running. have been supported in every election since 1992.

This election, Trump's advisers say they plan to replicate those victories by making inroads with the same working-class voters who helped propel him to the White House during his first presidential campaign. Top Trump advisers have called the two states must-wins in 2024, acknowledging that the former president's path to victory is largely impossible without the Badger and Wolverine states joining.

Biden won Michigan in 2020 by more than 150,000 votes. The gap was much tighter in Wisconsin, where he came in first by about 21,000 votes, a victory of about 0.7 percentage points.

The Trump campaign plans to build a strong, volunteer-led organization this cycle, its advisers say, and say they have learned from mistakes made four years ago that led to defeat of the former president. They also plan to rely heavily on the infrastructure of Republican national committees to not only turn out voters, but also to find and create first-time voters who support Trump.

However, Republicans have been slow to invest in key battlegrounds as they scramble to catch up to Democrats' lead in fundraising. Recent campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission show that Biden's main campaign committee entered April with $85.5 million, while Trump's main campaign account had $45.1 million in his war. chest.

