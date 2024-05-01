Comedian Shyam Rangeela to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi





Comedian Shyam Rangeela, known for his uncanny impersonations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set for a whole new chapter in his life. The 29-year-old, real name Shyam Sundar, will contest against the Prime Minister from Varanasi constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi is a two-time MP from the prestigious Uttar Pradesh seat. Announcing her candidature, Rangeela, who hails from Rajasthan, said, “I am excited by the love I am receiving from all of you after announcing that I am contesting in the Varanasi elections. I will soon share my thoughts with you through a video on reaching Varanasi, filing nomination and contesting in the Vande Mataram – Jai Hind elections. , – #ShyamRangeelaforVaranasi #election Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 1, 2024 Shyam Rangeela rose to prominence as a comedian after videos of his performances in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where he showed his talent for imitating political figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi , have gone viral. Later in his career, in 2017, his videos imitating PM Modi started going viral on social media. Rangeela said he faced opposition after his mimicry videos went viral and work dried up. I was getting offers from TV shows. But once I arrived, I would find that my act or script was not approved and I was being removed from one show after another. When this happens again and again, you realize that there is politics in comedy Jab log rajneeti ke zariye comedie kar rahe hain (When people do comedy in the name of politics), then I will do politics via comedy so that people realize that I am not just making empty promises, he said, reported News18. Born in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, Rangeela studied animation. He has always been interested in stand-up and mimicry. Speaking to Indian Express on the occasion of her political debut, Rangeela promised to give her all in the Lok Sabha polls and was planning to file her nomination papers this weekend. We will be there to at least tell people that we will not let democracy be threatened here, to give people the opportunity to exercise their right to vote) unlike in Surat or Indore, Rangeela was quoted as saying by Indian Express. . Rangeela explained why he chose Varanasi: “The eyes of the entire country are fixed there. There is no mahaul against Modi ji there and against anyone who can challenge him. Ahead of the 2022 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Shyam Rangeela joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He then tweeted a picture with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and wrote: Rajasthan also needs 'labor politics', and we are with 'labour politics' and AAP. ,

https://t.co/oYW9Wj8wjJ Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 5, 2022 Rangeela had declared that he supported the BJP in the 2014 general elections. Hardly anyone knew me then. I wasn't popular. I became an artist later. The political atmosphere in the country has changed significantly since 2014. Intolerance towards satire and mimicry by politicians has increased, he said, as cited by The Print.

