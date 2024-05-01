Microsoft announces $1.7 billion investment in Indonesia for cloud and AI infrastructure





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is meeting with President Joko Widodo this week to discuss technological advancements and economic growth. from MicrosoftThe latest announcement has sparked excitement in Indonesia as the tech giant reveals plans to pump a whopping $1.7 billion into the country over the next four years.aimed at strengtheningits cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. This historic revelation coincided with a momentous meeting between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, signaling significant progress toward propelling Microsoft forward.Indonesiadigital transformation program. Pass the Mini-MBA edition 14 (June 3 – September 2, 2024) begins registration; get massive discounts with early registration here. Tekedia Masterclass on AI in Business open registrations here. Join the Tekedia Capital Syndicate and meninvest in the best startups in Africahere. Nadella articulated the profound impact of AI on societal dynamics, asserting:This new generation of AI is reshaping the way people live and work everywhere, including Indonesia.» He statedfrom Microsoftcommitment to driving positive change through strategic investments in digital infrastructure, skills initiatives and developer support, expressing confidence inIndonesiaability to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital industry. The $1.7 billion investment isn't just about building new cloud and AI infrastructure; it also includes comprehensive training programsaimed at equipping840,000 Indonesians with essential AI skills. Additionally, Microsoft plans to extend its support to the local developer community, thereby fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across Indonesia. In order toextend the benefits of AI skills beyondIndonesiaborders, Microsoft announced a collaborative effort with governments, organizations and communities across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This ambitious partnership aims to provide AI skills opportunities to 2.5 million people by 2025, in line withfrom Microsoftvision to empower individuals in the region to harness the transformative potential of AI technologies. TThe investments we are announcing today, spanning digital infrastructure, skills and developer support, will help Indonesia thrive in this new era.» said Nadella. During their meeting in Jakarta, Nadella and President Widodo discussed a wide range of topics, including the role of technological advancements and breakthroughs in AI in guiding Indonesia towards its ambitious goal of becoming a developed nation. by 2045, as stated in its Vision Golden Indonesia 2045. from Microsoftinvestment in Indonesiashouldcapitalize on the growing demand for cloud computing servicesin thecountry,while simultaneously facilitatingIndonesiaintegration into the global digital economy. This decision highlightsfrom Microsoftunwavering commitment to driving economic growth and productivity through cutting-edge technologies. Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy stressed the need for upskillingIndonesiaworkforce to navigate the complexities of modern technology. With young, tech-savvy youth making up 28% of the population, or 75.49 million people, Indonesia is poised to take advantage of initiatives such asfrom Microsoftinvestments to stimulate innovation, improve competitiveness and stimulate economic development. from Microsoftdedication to Indonesia goes beyond monetary investments, exemplified bythe establishment ofits first data center region in the country in 2021. This strategic move also highlightsfrom Microsoftcommitment to expanding its reach in Asia, where it must compete with domestic players, particularly Chinese, by rapidly expanding their digital footprint. Like that: As Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tekedia.com/microsoft-announces-1-7bn-investment-in-indonesia-for-cloud-and-ai-infrastructure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos