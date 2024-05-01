Americans remain critical of China





Many see China as increasingly influential and consider limiting its power a top priority. Supporters await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping near the headquarters of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on November 14, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images) The Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans' views on China, its role in the world, and its impact on the U.S. economy. For this analysis, we surveyed 3,600 U.S. adults from April 1 to April 7, 2024. All respondents are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited through national random sampling . of residential addresses. This way, almost every American adult has a chance of being selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with the answers and its methodology. For the fifth year in a row, about eight in 10 Americans have an unfavorable view of China, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. Today, 81% of American adults view the country unfavorably, including 43% who have a college degree. very unfavorable opinion. Chinese President Xi Jinping receives similarly negative marks. Yet many Americans agree that China's influence in the world has grown in recent years (71%). This sentiment is accompanied by concern about how China interacts with other nations: 61% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned about China's territorial disputes with neighboring countries. (For more U.S. views on China's role in the world, visit Chapter 1.) When it comes to relations between China and the United States, few consider China a partner (6%) and most Americans characterize it more as a competitor (50%) or an enemy (42%) ) the United States. They also criticize the impact of China. on the American economy, describing its influence as significant and negative. About half of Americans think limiting China's power and influence should be a top U.S. foreign policy priority, and 42% think it should be a priority. (For more assessments of China's relationship with the United States, visit Chapter 2.) According to the Center's survey, conducted April 1-7, 2024 among 3,600 American adults, Republicans are more wary of China than Democrats. Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are about twice as likely as Democrats and Republican-leaning independents to have a very unfavorable view of China and to view China as an enemy of the United States. They are also more likely to say that China has recently become more influential. Republicans also have broader ideological differences within their party, and conservative Republicans stand out on many measures: Conservative Republicans are 25 percentage points more likely than moderate and liberal Republicans to express a negative opinion. very unfavorable view of China (68% versus 43%). There is no difference between liberal Democrats and moderate and conservative Democrats on this issue.

Conservative Republicans are also 31 points more likely than moderate and liberal Republicans to view China as an enemy of the United States. No ideological differences are present among Democrats.

While 83% of conservative Republicans say China's influence in the world has grown in recent years, 68% of moderate and liberal Republicans say the same. This latter proportion is similar to the shares of moderate and conservative Democrats (67%) and liberal Democrats (69%) who share this view. Older Americans are generally more critical of China. A majority of 61% of adults aged 65 and over have a very an unfavorable view of China, compared to 27% of adults under 30. Adults aged 65 and older are also more than twice as likely as those aged 18 to 29 to view China as an enemy of the United States. For their part, younger adults are more likely than older adults to describe China as a competitor and partner. Older Americans also perceive greater growth in China's international influence. About three-quarters of adults aged 65 and older say China's influence has grown in recent years, while about two-thirds of adults under 30 say the same. Americans who have a bitter view of the U.S. economy have a more critical view of China. Those who say the current economic situation in the United States is bad are more likely to have an unfavorable view of China and to say that China has a significant or somewhat negative influence on the U.S. economy. They are also more likely to view China as an enemy than those who view the economy positively.

