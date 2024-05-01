Politics
Turkey joins South Africa in genocide case against Israel at World Court
Turkey has announced its intention to join South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing “state-directed genocide” in Gaza.
“Once the legal text of our work is completed, we will submit the official declaration of intervention before the ICJ with the aim of implementing this political decision,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a conference of joint press with his Indonesian counterpart in Ankara. Wednesday. “Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances. »
In January, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was providing documents to support South Africa's case at the ICJ.
“I believe Israel will be condemned to this. We believe in the justice of the International Court of Justice,” Erdogan told reporters, adding that Turkey would continue to provide documents, mainly visual, on the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.
Erdogan's comments came days before the ICJ ruled that South Africa's claims that Palestinians had a right to be protected from genocide were “plausible.” However, the UN's top court has not made a decision on the merits of South Africa's allegations, which Israel and its allies have called baseless and which could take years to resolve. lead to the legal process. Israeli officials have strongly condemned the ICJ proceedings, emphasizing that the Jewish state targets terrorists who use civilians as human shields in its military campaign.
Pro-Israel supporters welcomed the ICJ decision as it does not impose a unilateral ceasefire in Gaza and called for the release of hundreds of hostages taken by the Hamas terrorist organization, which rules Gaza, during its October 7 massacre in southern Israel. Rather than declaring that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza and ordering the Jewish state to end its military campaign in the Palestinian enclave, the Court issued a more general directive that Israel must ensure prevent acts of genocide.
South Africa has since asked the international tribunal in The Hague to order new measures against Israel, which it says was violating measures already in place.
South Africa's Jewish community has repeatedly lambasted the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for taking a hostile approach towards Israel while failing to pressure Hamas following the invasion. Jewish State by the Palestinian terrorist group on October 7.
In December, South Africa hosted two Hamas officials who participated in a government-sponsored conference in solidarity with the Palestinians. One of the officials had been sanctioned by the US government for his role within the terrorist organization.
Israel has accused South Africa of acting as “the legal arm of Hamas”.
Turkey, meanwhile, has also attacked Israel for its war against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 massacre, with Erdogan one of the Jewish state's harshest critics.
In March, for example, Erdogan threatened to “send [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to Allah to take care of him, make him unhappy and curse him. He previously accused Israel of operating “Nazi” concentration camps and compared Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.
A few weeks earlier, Erdogan declared that Netanyahu was a “butcher” who would be tried as a “war criminal” because of ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza. He also called Israel a “terrorist state.”
Turkey hosts senior Hamas officials and, along with Iran and Qatar, has provided much of the Palestinian terror group's budget.
Several Western and Arab states designate Hamas, an offshoot of the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood, as a terrorist group.
However, Erdogan defended Hamas terrorists as “resistance fighters” against what he described as an Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.
Israel withdrew all its troops and civilian settlers from Gaza in 2005.
Turkey and South Africa's diplomatic relations with Israel have deteriorated since the Hamas atrocities of October 7, when the terrorist group that rules Gaza murdered 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapped 253 others as hostages, thus triggering the ongoing war in the Palestinian enclave.
|
