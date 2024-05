Boris Johnson to co-chair ex-Tory MPs' net zero emissions initiative

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Receive our free climate email Boris Johnson is to co-chair a new initiative to help countries reach net zero, backed by a former MP who left the Conservatives in protest at the issuing of new oil and gas licenses. The former prime minister was on Wednesday named co-chairman of Better Earth, a company founded by former net zero tsar Chris Skidmore to advise governments on reducing emissions. Mr Johnson said: “I am very pleased to join Better Earth because it is essential that we combine our mission of reducing greenhouse gases with robust plans that promote economic growth and high-skilled, well-paid jobs. The group welcomed Mr Johnson, saying it agreed with Climate Change Committee chief executive Chris Stark that he was the greenest British leader in modern history. In office, Mr Johnson has championed net zero, hosting the Cop26 summit in 2021 and championing the cause as a way to secure investment and jobs in areas that need improvement. Since leaving Downing Street, he has urged his successor Rishi Sunak not to waver or lose our ambition on the UK's climate commitments, which would see Britain reach net zero carbon emissions by here 2050. The creation of Better Earth was announced by Mr Skidmore in March, with the former minister saying it would prioritize reducing emissions by 2030. In a speech outlining his plans, he said: Achieving decarbonization and emissions reduction is not and never has been a distant goal for 2050. That's why you can't suddenly give up when you've made progress , thinking that everything will be fine. According to its website, Better Earth seeks to become one of the leading organizations delivering decarbonization in countries that need additional investment and support to meet their climate commitments and has assembled a dedicated team of internationally renowned figures in the field. of climate. Mr Skidmore, who carried out a review of net zero emissions policies under Liz Truss, resigned from the Conservative Party and Parliament earlier this year in protest at Mr Sunak's decision to roll back some climate policies. Since leaving his post as Prime Minister in 2022, Mr Johnson has held several paid and unpaid roles, including as a columnist for the Daily Mail, an adviser to the Center for European Policy Analysis and a presenter for GB News, although it has not yet been seen on the channel. But his post-ministerial career brought him into conflict with the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which twice criticized him for failing to inform him of new positions as required. It is understood Mr Johnson sought Acoba's advice regarding his role at Better Earth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/boris-johnson-chris-skidmore-downing-street-climate-change-committee-british-b2537895.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos