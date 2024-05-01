US, China prepare for Biden-Xi summit

WASHINGTON, DC — Amid two active and potentially world-changing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, the United States hopes to find at least a little common ground with China during the visit of China's top diplomat in Washington this week.

During three days of meetings beginning Thursday, top Biden administration officials, possibly including the president himself, will press Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the importance to China of strengthen its role on the world stage if it wants to be considered a major and responsible international player. player.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan are both expected to urge China to play a constructive role in the wars between Israel and Hamas and the war between Russia and Ukraine . The meetings could pave the way for a summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in San Francisco.

The United States has been disappointed with China because of its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine and its relative silence on the Middle East. Additionally, the world's two largest economies are at odds over issues such as human rights, climate change, Taiwan, the South China Sea and North Korea.

Nonetheless, both sides have expressed a willingness to talk since Blinken canceled a planned visit to China in February after the downing of a Chinese spy balloon over the United States, marking a low point in negotiations. recent relationships.

However, in the months following this crisis, Blinken rescheduled his trip and visited China in June. He was quickly followed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, climate envoy John Kerry and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Additionally, Sullivan met with Wang in Malta in mid-September, ahead of Blinken's discussions with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng later that month on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. And Blinken spoke with Wang last week about the Israel-Hamas crisis.

The goal, U.S. officials say, is to set the stage for another Biden-Xi summit in which the two leaders could explore cooperation or at least tone down outright hostility on the most pressing issues of the day.

“Wang Yi’s visit will be one of the final touchpoints to set the stage” for the Biden-Xi meeting, said Ryan Hass, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institute, a think tank based in Washington. “Wang's meetings in Washington will outline the topics the two leaders will discuss when they meet in November.”

“This opens the possibility for the world's two largest powers to pursue coordinated efforts to limit the escalation or expansion of violence in Ukraine and the Middle East,” he said.

Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, another Washington think tank, said Wang's trip signals that the Xi-Biden summit is almost certain.

“Wang is here to set the stage for Xi's trip to San Francisco. This is the main objective of the trip. This means that issues will be negotiated, solutions will be discussed and details will be deliberated and signed,” Sun said. “The APEC summit is in 20 days, so time is running out. His trip means Xi is coming. Xi's arrival means a meeting with Biden. The Xi-Biden summit involves efforts to stabilize bilateral relations.”

Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and chairman of the board for Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said Wang's trip could yield results such as additional direct flights between the two countries, visas for more journalists and even agreements on climate change. and resumption of high-level military dialogue.

But while it is important for Wang and the Americans to discuss points of contention in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere, Kennedy said the two sides are unlikely to reach a significant agreement.

China's Foreign Ministry said Wang would “have in-depth exchanges of views” with US officials on a range of issues and “expose China's principled position and legitimate concerns” on relations between the two countries.

The Chinese president last came to the United States in 2017, when former President Donald Trump hosted him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Biden, who took office in 2021, has yet to welcome Xi to US soil. The two last met in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting of major rich and developing countries.

Wang's trip is part of a series of meetings and activities to prepare for Xi's visit to the United States.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, visiting China this week, had a surprise meeting with Xi on Wednesday in Beijing. The Chinese president told the governor that “the achievements in China-US relations have not been easy and should be cherished all the more,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer led a six-senator delegation to China, in the first visit by U.S. lawmakers since 2019. Schumer was also received by Xi, who said the trap of Thucydides was “not inevitable”. Thucydides Trap is a political term for the tendency for major clashes when an emerging power challenges an existing power.

Relations between the United States and China began to deteriorate in 2018 when the Trump administration imposed heavy tariffs on Chinese goods worth $50 billion. The situation further deteriorated on a range of issues, including human rights violations, the South China Sea, Taiwan, technology and the COVID-19 pandemic.