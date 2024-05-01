Boris Johnson in Georgetown: A day like so many others as Hoya





From Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren to Mike Pence and Stephen Breyer, the opportunity to hear from esteemed political figures is one of Georgetown's unique benefits. Throughout my time at Georgetown, countless political figures that I had read about growing up who speak or see the news came to campus to share their stories and expertise. This other week, I had the pleasure of hearing former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Gaston Hall at an event hosted by the Institute of Politics and Public Service at Georgetown University. What I like about these discussions at Georgetown is that the conversations are always frank. At Georgetown, I heard the most honest, direct and impactful statements from political figures, and Boris Johnson was no different. I didn't agree with everything he had to say, but it was exciting to hear unvarnished opinions on world politics from a former world leader. Although he covered a lot of ground, it was the parts of his moderated discussion that I found the most interesting. Democracy To kick off the discussion, Johnson was asked to make his case for democracy. Johnson argued that democracy is both morally right and produces the greatest prosperity. He highlighted the UK's ability to quickly research and manufacture an effective COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting this type of progress and innovation could only happen in a democracy. I found his statement most interesting: democracy is the worst system in the world, except for others. He recognizes that the practice of democracy y is often difficult and reflects on its failures while continuing to emphasize its importance. Ukraine Johnson stressed the importance of investing in Ukraine's security, saying: “There is no more effective way to invest in Western security than to invest in Ukraine.” He argued that American support was integral to Ukraine, suggesting that Ukraine's response to Russia would have been very different without it. One of the best things about Georgetown speakers is that students can ask them complicated questions and receive honest answers. It was no different with Johnson. From questioning Johnson about Greek artifacts in the British Museum to raising the possibility of Scottish independence, the former prime minister addressed a range of pressing issues. Whether I hear Johnson defending the British Museum's collection of Greek objects, whether he believes returning the objects would destroy major cultural institutions, or whether he declares that he would respect the result of a referendum on the independence of Scotland, I felt incredibly lucky to hear the thoughts and opinions. of such a distinguished world leader. As a politics student and someone who has just studied abroad in the UK, it's always exciting to hear perspectives I don't have access to in the news or in the manuals. In courses such as Comparative Political Systems and International Security, we talk about the European Union or the war in Ukraine. In Georgetown, it's possible being able to hear directly from world leaders on the same subjects. Additionally, I was excited to apply my study abroad experience to the interview with Boris Johnson, as it allowed me to gain new perspectives on many of the issues I had witnessed in Scotland. Without a doubt, the opportunity to hear from leaders like former Prime Minister Johnson is one of the most unique aspects of visiting Georgetown. All students, whether current or prospective, should prioritize this opportunity when they are at the top of the hill. Alex is a Georgetown storyteller and student in the College of Arts and Sciences, where he is majoring in government and specializing in religion, ethics, and world affairs.

