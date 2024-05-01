As long as I am alive, PM Modi targets Congress over religion-based quota in Gujaratral





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 1) challenged the opposition Congress to declare in writing that it would not introduce reservations on the basis of religion. He also asked the Congress to swear to the nation that it would not amend the Indian Constitution. The prime minister was speaking at a rally in the Banaskantha area of ​​the western state of Gujarat, a stronghold of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Attacking the Congress's idea of ​​imposing inheritance tax, PM Modi said if you have two buffaloes, the Congress will remove one if elected. This is my challenge to the shehzada (prince, referring to Rahul Gandhi) of the Congress, his party and his supporters. If they have the courage, let them announce and give in writing that they will never make reservations based on religion. They should commit not to tamper with the Constitution, Modi said at the rally. Prime ministers attack inheritance tax Prime Minister Modi cited overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's statement to corner the grand old party on the idea of ​​inheritance tax. Recently, a foreign Congress leader suggested a proposal that more than half of your inheritance would be taken away from you by the government if elected to power. An inheritance tax of 55% will be imposed. For example, if you own 10 acres of land and want to give it to your children, half will be taken over by their government. Similarly, if you own two buffaloes and want to leave them to your children, the government will take away a buffalo if the Congress is voted to power, he said. Fake videos PM Modi also targeted the Congress for releasing fake videos to launch an attack on the BJP. He said Congress was weak and could not fight terrorism, adding that he would not allow religion-based quotas in the country as long as he was alive. The party that ruled the country for 60 years has become a fake factory. What they call mohabbat ki dukan (love shop) is actually a fake factory. Congress videos are fake, its words are fake, Congress promises are fake, Congress slogans are fake and Congress party's intentions are fake, PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also referred to the Shah Bano judgment, in which he accused previous Congress governments of favoring minority appeasement at the expense of the rights of Muslim women. The Prime Minister said that by diluting the judgment, the Congress had tried to protect its vote bank as his government ended the practice of triple talaq and provided relief to Muslim women. (With contribution from agencies) Vikrant Singh Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and global politics, in search of truth.

