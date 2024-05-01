How China could take Taiwan 'without a fight' with Xi Jinping's 135 billion secret | World | News





Xi Jinping is preparing to launch an “all-out war” against the West in his quest to retake Taiwan, according to a Chinese expert. President Xi Jinping has made no secret of his ambition to annex the island state across the Taiwan Strait as he seeks to leave his mark on history. In preparation for this great event, the Chinese dictator is closely observing events in Ukraine, and in particular the Western response. And one of the main lessons he appears to have learned is the need to create a firewall that would protect China's economy from punitive Western sanctions.

Evidence that this process is already underway can be seen in China's almost unprecedented gold buying in recent times, according to Matthew Henderson. In the past 17 months alone, Beijing's reported gold reserves have soared 17 percent to nearly 73 million troy ounces, or a current value of $170 billion ($135 billion). At the same time, Xi built China's foreign exchange reserves to their highest level since 2015. In an article for the Today's telegraphhe writes: “It all looks like a war chest, intended to guard against severe Western sanctions which, on the Ukrainian model, would probably follow a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.” He points out that Xi is also “redoubling his reliance on trusted foreign suppliers of vital raw materials for industry, energy and food, while continuing to unchecked plunder of threatened natural resources across the world.”

The Chinese president aims to simultaneously double its nuclear stockpile from 500 to 100 nuclear warheads by 2030, and sow chaos and confusion in the West through hybrid espionage, disinformation, influence and cyber conflict . Mr Henderson describes all these measures as part of Beijing's military concept of “unlimited war”. Described as “combat readiness” by Xi, this concept incorporates the idea of ​​China's eventual victory against all its rivals and enemies, heralding the dawn of a new era of Chinese global hegemony.

In conclusion, the Chinese expert writes: “This is why this war chest is important. It is there, like Beijing's hypersonic missiles and nuclear weapons, not to enable an attack on Taiwan on a chosen date, but to guarantee that with the change in the balance of power, in favor of China, this will not be not necessary. “Xi is banking on political disarray and disunity between the United States and its Western allies, such as in Ukraine. “And if his plans continue unchecked, he will be able to absorb Taiwan without a fight.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1894668/china-xi-jinping-taiwan-invasion

