No files, only a dose of terrorists, PM Modi's poll blitz in Gujarat and Maharashtra

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Sabarkantha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government had taken a different approach to national security and stormed the hideout of terrorists to hit them hard at instead of sharing records with the neighboring country, a practice that Congress has always resorted to.

“Terrorists were coming to India and carrying out attacks, the weak government of that time was sending dossiers. Today's New India is not sending dossiers, it is giving doses to terrorists,” the Prime Minister said Modi.

Highlighting that his government has adopted an aggressive approach against terrorist activities, PM Modi said, “Naya Bharat headlines are: Mission LOC, India punishes Pakistan with surgical strikes. »

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed three consecutive rallies in two days in Maharashtra and launched a fresh attack on the opposition.

Calling Muslim women 'biggest victims of vote bank politics', PM Modi said, 'You (Congress) have failed to ensure the safety of Muslim sisters even after the Supreme Court verdict . The abolition of Triple Talaq has ensured security for families, not just women. “.

“They (Congress) did not stop the practice of Triple Talaq for vote bank. I did not care about vote bank. I am not working to win elections. I wanted to give back the lives of women Muslims easier and made Triple Talaq illegal for us,” he stressed.

Prime Minister Modi said that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, the country will see a new prime minister being sworn in every year.

“Some people want the prime minister to be staggered. They have decided to have a prime minister every year,” he said.

“When I talk about 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Best India), the Congress prince (Rahul Gandhi) is suffering from fever. Those who looted the country are in jail. Those who looted the country will have to pay back .And this is Modi’s guarantee,” said Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi asserted that Congress only cares about one family but cares about all families in the country.

“In 2014 and 2019, you gave us a huge mandate. We used it not to take anything away from anyone, but to expand benefits and ensure well-being. Our government is a government which truly gives strength to social justice,” underlined Prime Minister Modi.

“Congress and problems are like twin brothers. They never tried to end people's problems. Latur faced water crisis, but did they try to solve the problem? Congress kept the water projects in cold storage and obstacles were created in the grid pattern,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister once again clarified that the quotas provided for by the Constitution for disadvantaged categories in terms of employment and education cannot be removed.

“The reservation cannot be removed even if (Constitution-maker) Babasaheb Ambedkar were to appear in person. But the Congress wants to restrict the SC, ST reservation and give it to their vote bank,” he said. he assures.

“Our political rivals, unable to take on the BJP-led government, are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media,” PM Modi said at another rally in Dharashiv.

“Now their lies are no longer working, they are using my face and with the help of artificial intelligence technology are selling fake videos in their Mohabbat ki Dukaan. This shop of lies must be shut down,” Modi said .

Stressing that a weak government cannot build a strong nation, the Prime Minister said the ongoing Lok Sabha elections were about the self-respect of the country. “Will a weak government, which can collapse at any time, build a strong nation? “, he asked.

“Today, India is setting the pace for world development. Chandrayaan-3 landed on the dark spot on the lunar surface that no one else could reach. Made-in-India coronavirus vaccine saved lives of millions of people across the world. “Now India is bringing back its people safely, even in the face of intense bombing (in war-torn countries),” PM Modi said.

Latur, Solapur and Dharashiv Lok Sabha seats will be voted on in the third phase on May 7, with the results expected to be declared on June 4.

Published on: May 2, 2024

To agree