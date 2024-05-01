Former President Donald Trump's visit to Wisconsin; 2nd trip to a swing state





WAUKESHA, Wis. – It's his day off from his secret criminal trial in New York. Former President Donald Trump spent part of Wednesday, May 1, in Wisconsin – asking voters about their vote this fall.

Every Republican needs strong turnout in Waukesha County to win Wisconsin. On Wednesday, the former president delivered criticism and promises for a second term. He said they would right the wrongs of the Biden administration — while Democrats say there's a lot at stake, particularly on one issue.

On a stage draped in stars and stripes, former President Trump presented his campaign in Waukesha — as the return of the American dream.

“The choice for Wisconsin is simple…no choice but to vote for a gentleman than Donald J. Trump,” Trump said.

On Wednesday, Trump promised a platform for change that included mass expulsions at the southern border — and the return of manufacturing to land. He also claimed that the 2020 election was rigged, although lawsuits and independent audits determined that was not the case. The former president also promised…

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Waukesha

“I will secure our elections…our goal will one day be to vote with paper ballots, proof of citizenship and voter ID,” Trump said.

This was Trump's second rally in Wisconsin as part of his 2024 campaign. Voters who attended the rally said the former president would provide relief from inflation.

But Waukesha County Democrats view abortion as the most important issue.

“November's election will determine whether women in the United States have reproductive freedom or whether the new Trump administration will continue to control women's health care decisions,” Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez.

That’s a decision voters will have in six months.

Coming back to Waukesha County in particular, the county contributed to the Republican victory – and the former president will look to improve here compared to the last two elections where his support fell 6% behind Mitt Romney in 2012 .

For Trump to win both states, he must do well in suburban areas like areas outside Milwaukee and Saginaw, Michigan, where he will hold Wednesday's rallies. He underperformed in suburban areas in this year's primary, even though he dominated the Republican field overall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

