Turkey announces decision to join South Africa in genocide trial against Israel in The Hague





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends a news conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto (not pictured), in Caracas, Venezuela February 24, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Wednesday that Turkey had decided to officially join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The lawsuit accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. We presented the results of our assessments to our President today and, in line with the political decision that was taken, I would like to announce for the first time that we have decided to intervene in the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice. Justice, Fidan said at a press conference, alongside Indonesia's foreign minister. “We hope that with this step the process before the ICC will move in the right direction.” “In the meantime, we will continue to work with all friendly and allied countries on what more can be done on this issue and which countries can continue to apply,” the Turkish foreign minister said, adding: “Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all areas.” circumstances. Turkey has already declared its intention to join the trial. In January, after Turkey presented evidence against Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan declared: Israel will be condemned. Turkey joins Nicaragua and Colombia in submitting requests to join the lawsuit initially brought by the South African government. In recent months, Erdoan has faced growing domestic pressure to act, particularly after recent election defeats. Erdoans Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost the elections in several regions previously considered strongholds of the group, as economic woes continue to hit the Turkish leader, including an inflation rate of nearly 70%. The New Islamic Welfare Party, which challenged the AKP in these areas, highlighted the continued trade in campaign materials between Turkey and Israel. Anti-Israeli sentiment is high across much of Turkey. On Tuesday, a Turkish tourist visiting Israel was eliminated after stabbing a police officer in the Old City of Jerusalem. Erdoan condemned the attack and said Turkey “will take the necessary measures to prevent its recurrence.” The Turkish president met with Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in April, in their first meeting since the October 7 terrorist attack. Erdoan has already declared that Turkey is strong support for Hamas. He also rejected calls from several Western countries to label Hamas a terrorist organization. Turkey imposed restrictions on exports to Israel in early April, in retaliation for Israel's refusal to authorize Turkish participation in airdrops of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. At the time, Fidan announced that his country would reveal its response to Israel's refusal to grant humanitarian aid, but did not specify what that response would entail. It is unclear what type of intervention Turkey will seek by joining the lawsuit. Neither Nicaragua nor Colombia have yet had their application to join the trial approved.



