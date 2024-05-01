China and Russia are not competing with America to begin with

America's security elites are obsessed with the threat China and Russia pose to U.S. global primacy. This is a serious strategic miscalculation. The United States' global network of powerful allies and bases (of which China and Russia have virtually none), unrivaled maritime navy, and possession of the only truly global currency mean that no other country can challenge Washington on the global stage as a whole. .

There is also no real evidence that they wish to do so. It is not just that a non-nuclear attack on NATO is incredibly far beyond Russian capabilities; Until its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia devoted great effort to trying to court Germany and France. Russia has no interest in provoking the United States into a maritime blockade that would devastate its energy exports, nor China in disrupting the global trade and financial system on which it depends for most of its trade. No U.S. ally or alliance system is threatened by a rival power as long as those countries and the United States confine themselves to their own defense. Washington firmly controls the great economic power of Western Europe and maritime East Asia, as well as its own hemisphere.

All things being equal, the global primacy of the United States is already assured for a very long time. The problem is that all other things are not equal.

Since the end of the Cold War, too many American strategists have forgotten a fundamental rule of geopolitics and war: all real power is ultimately local and relative. That is, it is the amount of force, money, or influence a state is able and willing to exert over a particular issue or location, relative to the amount that rival states can bring. So what is true for the world as a whole may be completely wrong for eastern Ukraine or the South China Sea.

This truth is illustrated by the experience of the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. No one can seriously suggest that Iran, much less Pakistan, even remotely resembles a serious rival to the United States on the world stage. In Iraq and Afghanistan respectively, Tehran and Islamabad have proven more powerful.

This was explained by a whole set of local historical, cultural and religious factors, but also quite simply because, unlike Washington, they were, are and always will be neighbors of these countries. As such, they had the proximity, capacity, will, and patience to wield more power and run more risks than the United States had ever been willing and able to do.

Like US President Barack Obama underlines in 2016, this also applies to Ukraine. This country represents a major interest for Russia, much more than it is for the United States. Obama's point about comparative engagement was reinforced quite clearly by the recent news that the Biden administration has exhorted Ukraine must stop its attacks on Russian oil refineries, essential to financing Russia's war in Ukraine, the reason being that the administration fears that these attacks could raise gasoline prices in the United States and cost the re-election of US President Joe Biden in November. Meanwhile, Russia has reconfigured its economy for war and spent the lives of tens of thousands of its soldiers in an effort to dominate Ukraine.

Yet the United States has found itself challenging Russia, China, and Iran on grounds where it holds considerable and growing advantages. Washington reproduces a classic military error: risking its primary position by devoting resources to defending ultimately indefensible outposts and, in doing so, risking both exhaustion and so many local defeats in detail that they ultimately result in a complete defeat.

The immediate problem is the war in Ukraine. By proposing NATO membership to a country that no American administration ever intended to go to war to defend, Washington exposed Ukraine to probable disaster and the United States and NATO faces serious humiliation. High-tech U.S. weapons have played an important role in Ukraine's defense, but U.S. and European Union industries are completely failing to supply Ukraine with sufficient quantities of basic munitions. Of course, Western countries also cannot provide Ukraine with new soldiers to bolster its seriously depleted ranks, unless they themselves go to war and risk nuclear annihilation in places that , until very recently, no one in the West considered vital. On the other hand, Russia's ability to defeat Ukraine in the east of that country, at enormous cost in terms of human and equipment losses, in no way indicates either the ability or desire to launch a direct attack against NATO.

The wise strategic course for the United States, therefore, is to seek a peace compromise similar to the Austrian State Treaty of 1955, negotiated with the Soviet Union, under which the vast majority of Ukraine is independent but neutral and the question territories occupied by Russia is postponed to future negotiations. (Washington's approach to Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus over the past 40 years). Such an agreement should not be seen as an American defeat but as a tactical withdrawal to prepared positions from an indefensible salient. This should be combined with European rearmament and measures to strengthen the defenses of existing NATO members bordering Russia, notably the Baltic states.

China represents the greatest local risk and the most complicated local problem: the greatest risk because China can impose a local defeat that could ruin the United States as a superpower and the most complicated because China considers Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory. And even though the United States (unlike NATO allies) is not obligated by treaty to defend Taiwan, it does have a moral commitment to try to save Taiwan from simple conquest by China.

(The United States is also committed to trying to prevent all of Ukraine from simply being conquered by Russia, but this should not imply a commitment either to accepting Ukraine into NATO or to preserve all the territory of Ukraine within its Soviet borders).

Taiwan also represents the starkest contrast between the United States' global naval power and its growing weakness in China's (and perhaps Iran's) immediate neighborhood. On the world's oceans, with three Chinese aircraft carriers to the Americas 11 (plus two each belonging to Britain, Japan and India), without significant global allies and without major naval bases, Beijing cannot pose a serious challenge to the United States beyond its borders. own coastal waters. Counterintuitively, there is simply no realistic chance that China could invade Australia, Guam or Japan.

In these waters, the situation is entirely different, and the lessons of Russia's war in Ukraine are shattering for U.S. naval chances in a war with China over Taiwan. The Ukrainian navy is insignificant compared to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and before the war it was universally assumed that Russia would dominate the Black Sea without serious problems. But thanks to land-based missiles and swarms of air and sea missiles, dronesthe Ukrainians were largely able annihilate the Russian fleet and drive it from its base in the Crimean port of Sevastopol. The Houthis in Yemen have been able to seriously disrupt trade via the Red Sea with only a very limited number of airborne drones.

Chinese industry can produce a virtually unlimited number of cheap drones, far too many for America's very expensive air defense missiles to shoot down. (This could also become true for Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.) Ukraine's Magura V5 drones cost just $273,000, have a range of about 500 miles, and can fly long distances on autopilot, requiring only a human operator when they approach their target. . China is development of the fastest and most powerful, as well as unmanned submarines. If they disabled enough American escort ships, American aircraft carriers would be terribly vulnerable to Chinese missiles.

This does not mean that China could successfully invade Taiwan, as a Chinese amphibious force would itself be highly effective. vulnerable to Taiwanese and American drones. This means that China will likely in the future have the ability to impose a blockade on Taiwan that Washington could not break without suffering catastrophic losses that would, in turn, undermine the United States' global position. There is also very little chance that the United States will win a war against Chinese-occupied islands in the South China Sea.

On the other hand, if that happened, Washington could block almost all of China's maritime trade, including energy supplies from the Persian Gulf. Otherwise, there is no conceivable way that the Chinese navy could successfully access these supplies. China's Belt and Road Initiative and energy deals with Russia and Central Asian countries aim to reduce this threat, but they will not do so completely or in the near future.

Under these circumstances, the United States has a strong incentive to do everything in its power to keep the Taiwan and South China Sea issues under wraps. Taiwan must not be surrendered, but China must be repeatedly and publicly assured of U.S. adherence to the One-China policy. Any provocative statement or action by the United States that calls this into question must be avoided.

Chinese sovereignty over the South China Sea should not be recognized, but neither should it be challenged, just as the United States does not recognize, but also does not challenge, Indian sovereignty over most of the Kashmir, for example. Washington could also demonstrate goodwill and a desire for reasonable compromise on the dispute over these islands between China and the Philippines by proposing solutions such as joint Sino-Philippine sovereignty.

There is no cowardice or shame in carrying out a limited and orderly withdrawal. All great strategists have done this when necessary. On the contrary, having the moral courage to do so is precisely one of the qualities of true statesmanship, especially when the United States' goal of maintaining its global primacy is not even in question.