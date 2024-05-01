Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be questioned by police over alleged breaches of COVID-19 rules and will accept guests at checkers





JAKARTA – Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to the police over possible violations of regional quarantine regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, an allegation described by his office as “other politically motivated efforts.” The Cabinet Office, which oversees the administration, said it had called in the police based on information found while preparing a proposed public inquiry into the pandemic. The Times newspaper, which first reported the news on Tuesday, said Johnson's daily books showed visits during the pandemic to their friends at Chequers, a rural house used as prime ministers' official residence. The Cabinet Office confirmed it had provided information to police, “in accordance with obligations under the Civil Service Code”. London Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, the force which covers the area around Checkers, said they were looking into the reports, which relate to potential breaches of health protection rules between June 2020 and May 2021. Boris Johnson, who quit as prime minister due to a political scandal during the COVID-19 quarantine in his office and residence, Downing Street 10, objected to the latest allegations and said the statement was unfounded. “The Cabinet Office's statement that there have been further breaches of COVID-19 rules is completely false. Lawyers have reviewed the events in question and assessed them in accordance with the law,” his office said in a statement. communicated. “Many will conclude that this has all the hallmarks of other politically motivated efforts,” he continued. Earlier, a spokesperson for Johnson said some “abbreviated entries” in the former prime minister's official handbook had been requested by the Cabinet Office in preparation for a UK COVID inquiry, but had been dealt with by his lawyer. It is another blow for Johnson, who is still seen by some in the ruling Conservative Party as the vote winner and likely to regain Britain's top job. Previously, Johnson was fined by police for attending an event celebrating his birthday at Downing Street in June 2020, making him the first prime minister to be proven to have broken the law while in office. However, he also remains supported by several members of the Conservative Party, who believe he remains their best hope for power, a factor which has sparked divisions within the party ahead of the general election expected to take place next year. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> Johnson himself is known to remain under investigation by parliamentary committees, which are looking into whether or not he intentionally misled the House of Commons over so-called “partygate.” . The former prime minister told the Special Rights Committee there was no evidence he intentionally misled MPs. Johnson's office said the Cabinet Office's decision was “the latest attempt… to extend the Special Rights Committee inquiry after it reached a conclusion and to undermine it that the rallies at Checkers are subject to regulations taking place externally or protected by exceptions. “Johnson's lawyers have this evening written to the relevant police to explain in detail why the Cabinet Office was completely wrong in its statement,” his office said. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

