Waukesha residents react to former President Donald Trump's visit





Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial is on hold, giving him a chance to take a break from campaigning in Waukesha on Wednesday.

This will be Trump's second visit to Wisconsin this year. He plans to “contrast the peace, prosperity and security” of his first term with what his campaign calls the failure of Joe Biden's presidency.

Many of the people TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with in Waukesha say the big misstep of the last four years has been how inflation has impacted the economy.

“Every year it goes up a little bit more and you have to budget a little bit more,” said Evan Smart of Waukesha.

Both Allison and Evan Smart have felt the effects of inflation and hope the next elected official will provide some relief.

“I've definitely felt the effects of inflation. It's definitely getting harder and harder to make ends meet,” added Allison Smart.

Others Sydni spoke with said they still stand with Trump and can't wait to see him return to the campaign trail.

Tom Pett is happy Trump is coming to Waukesha. He wishes Trump could leave the courtroom and campaign more, but he doesn't think it will completely ruin his chances.

“I'm glad he's coming, I won't be there because there's going to be so many people but I'm glad he's coming,” Tom Pett said. “I'd like to see him campaign a little more, but he's stuck in the courtroom. So I feel like it's not very promising for him to be tied up like that.”

Others aren't really interested in what Trump or any other candidate on the ballot has to offer.

“Oh, I don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Heather Hodach in Waukesha. “I think both candidates are…I think we can do a lot better.”

Heather Hodach isn't excited about Trump's visit or any of the presidential candidates. She wishes she could choose from more qualified people.

“I don’t think he should run,” Heather added, referring to Trump’s campaign. “I think there's a reason for these trials, so I don't think he should be qualified as a candidate.”

Former President Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

