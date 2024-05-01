Lok Sabha elections: Once a Modi fan, comedian Shyam Rangeela, who will take on the PM in Varanasi, says I am the original fakir

Shyam Rangeela, a 29-year-old comedian who made a name for himself by impersonating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will contest as an independent candidate against the Varanasi chief minister.

He has decided to contest elections against Prime Minister Modi to ensure democracy continues and it is not just symbolic, says a report by The Indian Express.

Rangeela also said that he would contest wholeheartedly and travel to Varanasi this weekend to file his nomination papers, the report added. At least we will drive here to say that we will not come here in danger for democracy, that people will have the opportunity to vote here. (We will be there to at least tell people that we will not let democracy be threatened here, to give people the opportunity to exercise their right to vote) unlike in Surat or Indore. »

He was referring to the clear path for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Surat and Indore constituencies after Congress candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

He added: Even if everyone withdraws their (application) papers (in Varanasi), my papers will still be there. »

He also said that he is not worried about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) etc. If my accounts are checked, they won't find anything. I am the original fakir, whatever you choose, you will move on. (I'm the original monk. I'll just grab my bags and leave).”

In December 2016, Modi had called himself a fakir in a speech.

Claiming that restrictions were placed on him and he was not allowed to do the work he wanted, Shyam Rangeela said he was a die-hard fan of Modi till 2016-17.

I was getting offers from TV shows. But once I got there, I would find out that my act or script was not approved and I was fired from one show after another,” he said. The Indian Express.

Shyam Rangeela, a native of Rajasthan, entered politics for the first time by joining the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022.

Published: May 1, 2024, 8:47 PM IST

