very discreet preparations in the Pyrenees for a photo at the summit

The Chinese President, Xi JinPing, will visit France next Monday and Tuesday. A solemn and formal setting for the first day in Paris, the Elysee Palace and a grandiose setting on Tuesday with a summit meeting between the two men in the Pyrenees. Preparations have begun, but very discreetly. The Chinese President, Xi JinPing, will visit Hautes-Pyrnes this Tuesday, May 7. The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron would have planned several stages but the mystery remains around the detailed program. No snow, the road is clear but it is impossible to access the Col du Tourmalet. Formal ban on borrowing it. This also concerns bicycles. During this school holiday period, tourists in search of panoramas at an altitude of 2,000m are forced to move on.

Impossible to access the Col du Tourmalet until the end of the visit of Chinese President Xi JinPing, Tuesday May 7.



TVF “No, we can't pass, the road is blocked, so we'll stop there and then we'll do a half turn” says one of them, a little disappointed at not enjoying the landscape higher up . The Tourmalet is preparing something bigger.The passage of vehicles and the flight of a gendarmerie helicopter are proof of this. Preparations for the visit of the French and Chinese heads of state, Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping, are well underway. A Chinese delegation is already staying at La Mongie to detail and schedule this meeting in the mountains. A framework conducive to more direct exchanges. In the valley, Bagnres-de-Bigorre, there is no real curiosity surrounding this visit, but residents are wondering about Emmanuel Macron's initiative to invite his Chinese counterpart to the terrace of the Pic du Midi Observatory , 2,877m above sea level. “I hope for him that he will have the weather”, says a tourist, believe in the street. “Because that up there everything changes quickly depending on the weather.” A photo at the top of Pic du Midi? For the moment, no specific program but a major challenge. The photo of the 2 men contemplating in front of the snowy peaks of the Pyrenees. This image would bring a spotlight and a great opportunity to promote the site as far as China.

An official photo of the two heads of state could be taken in this setting at the summit of the Pic du Midi.



FLORIAN LAUNETTE & M?GANE CH?NE / MAXPPP “International influence will help strengthen the attractiveness of our destination. espreFranck Grivel, the tourist office of Tourmalet – Pic du Midi. “It's true that we are not yet open to more distant markets. The images that will be shown can only help us strengthen the reputation of the La Mongie resort and the large Pic du Midi site.” To improve its international visibility, the Observatory is also submitting its candidacy for UNESCO World Heritage status. A long, hazardous procedure with sometimes surprises like the weather and the ball of clouds at the top of the Pic du Midi.

