US-sanctioned Turkish official chosen to lead top steel and iron producer Kardemir

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Ismail Demir, a longtime loyalist of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and sanctioned by the United States, has been named chairman of the board of directors of Turkey's leading steel maker.

Demir, registered on the American Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) list, has been running Karabk Iron and Steel Industry and Trade Inc. (Karabk Demir ve elik Fabrikalar A.., Kardemir) for six months. He replaces former CEO Alparslan Bayraktar, who was appointed Minister of Energy and Natural Resources by Erdogan in June 2023.

Demir's appointment was made official on October 23, 2023 for a period of three years. Although he remains on the US sanctions list and is subject to multiple bans and restrictions by US authorities, he runs a strategic industrial enterprise with total assets worth 31 billion Turkish Liras and a turnover of 27.3 billion pounds.

On December 14, 2020, the United States imposed sanctions on Demir, who was then head of the Defense Industry Presidency (Savunma Sanayii Bakanl, SSB), Turkey's largest procurement agency. defense. The sanctions were imposed due to a transaction with Rosoboronexport (ROE), Russia's main arms export entity, regarding the purchase of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

Kardemir's financial statement as of September 2023:

financial_stay_Kardemir_2023

He was placed on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), maintained by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). This sanction follows repeated warnings from the United States, Turkey's NATO ally, that the purchase of Russian military equipment represented a risk to the NATO military alliance and endangered the security of US military technology and personnel.

The sanction also targeted the SSB as an entity and three other SSB officials: Vice President Faruk Yiit; Serhat Genoglu, head of the Air and Space Defense Department; and Mustafa Alper Deniz, program manager at the Regional Air Defense Systems Directorate.

Although Demir left the SSB, his name remains listed among those sanctioned in the OFAC database. At a press conference in Turkey in February 2024, eight months after becoming CEO of Kardemir, Demir admitted that he was still subject to US sanctions.

It is unclear to what extent Demir's designation could complicate Kardemir's business activities. CAATSA sanctions are coordinated by the U.S. Department of State, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury. Removing Demir from the sanctions list requires approval from the Secretary of State.

Demir is subject to total block sanctions, which include a ban on banking and foreign exchange transactions, a block on real estate and visa restrictions. Demir may not make payments or transfers through financial institutions to the extent that such transfers or payments are subject to U.S. jurisdiction. The same applies to all foreign exchange transactions under US jurisdiction.

The ownership ban means that Demir cannot acquire, hold, transfer, import or export any property subject to U.S. jurisdiction. He cannot exercise his rights or powers over these assets and cannot carry out any operations concerning them.

This could have far-reaching implications for Kardemir, as U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with sanctioned individuals and entities. Additionally, financial or commercial activities that pass through U.S. jurisdictions, such as clearing payments and transfers denominated in U.S. dollars, are also at risk for Kardemir unless exceptions are granted by the U.S. government.

Non-U.S. nationals or entities, particularly those located in the West, generally avoid doing business with U.S.-sanctioned individuals or entities to avoid risking U.S. sanctions due to prohibitions that include to make a contribution or provide funds, goods or services eligible for sanctions. individuals or entities.

The company's public disclosures did not even mention the appointment of its new CEO under US sanctions. Although this may well represent a risk to Kardemir's operations, particularly with respect to US dollar sales, neither the financial evaluation report nor the performance reports published by Kardemir and its audit firm mention any such risks.

Kardemir September 2023 Performance Report (in Turkish):

Activity report-30.06.2023

Although the company primarily transacts in Turkish lira, the latest financial statement, covering the period up to September 30, 2023, shows that Kardemir has total assets of $31 million and liabilities of $420 million. In other words, it uses the US financial system to transfer funds denominated in US dollars to and from Turkey.

Kardemir has been a leading producer and seller of iron, steel and coke since its privatization in 1995. Initially sold to its employees, its shares were later listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (Borsa stanbul, BIST). In 2010, the majority of shares were purchased by two family businesses – the Yolbulan and Gle families – until they ran into disagreements. This paved the way for the Erdogan government to intervene through regulatory bodies, including the Capital Markets Board (Sermaye Piyasas Kurulu, SPK).

Starting in 2017, the Erdogan government consolidated its grip on management, effectively selecting nine out of ten board members. Mer Faruk z, a prominent member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and former MP, became CEO of Kardemir in 2017. z grew rich during the Erdogan government's tenure and won tenders generous from central and local governments. . Bayraktar succeeded him in 2020.

Presentation of Kardemir to investors in 2023:

Kardemir_investment_presentation_2023

The Turkish Sovereign Fund (Trkiye Varlk Fonu), chaired by President Erdogan, acquired 4.4% of Kardemir's shares in November 2022 for a purchase price of 656 million Turkish liras, thus acquiring more weight within the Kardemir board of directors. Fuat Tosyal, a member of the board of directors of the Sovereign Fund and Turkey's largest steel producer, was briefly interested in buying Kardemir. Tosyali is a close associate of Erdogan and manages numerous lucrative business interests on behalf of President Erdogan's family.

Kardemir also owns a number of shares, many of which have full control over the entire ownership interest, in other companies. These include the electricity generation company Enbat Elektrik retim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.., the steel construction and installation company Karel Kardemir elik Yap malat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.., the steel casting and machinery company Kardkmak Kardemir Dkm Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.., from the insurance company. Kardemir Insurance Brokerage Services Ltd. ti. ti., cement producer Karimsa imento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.., railway component manufacturer Voestalpine Kardemir Railway Systems Industry and Trade A.., research platform Karabk üniversitesi Teknoloji Geliştirme Blgesi Ynetici A.., mining company Erdemir Madencilik Sanayi ve Tic . A.. and the energy market management company Enerji Pazarlamalarletme A..

In April 2024, Kardemir announced the establishment of a port management and transportation company, Karlimta Kardemir Liman letmecilii ve Tamaclk A.., with a capital of 200 million Turkish liras.

According to Demir, Kardemir will also invest to support the growing Turkish defense industry sector.

The addition of a U.S.-sanctioned defense official to the board of a major steel and iron producer is sure to raise questions and concerns. Having someone with such experience in a senior position in a large industrial company could lead to speculation about their impact on the company's operations, its relationships with international partners and its overall business strategy.