Donald Trump attacks Colombia protesters for causing 'enormous damage'





Donald Trump sharply reprimanded pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University after they barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall and caused “enormous” damage.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday, the former president also praised the New York police for removing dozens of people protesting the war in Gaza from the university building, which was the scene of student demonstrations against the war in 1968.

“New York's finest were incredible, the way they came in and the way they climbed through that window, they weren't afraid of anything,” Trump said.

“But it should never have come to this, they should have done it much earlier than before they took over the building because it would have been much easier if they were in tents rather than in a building,” he said. he added. “And huge damage was also done, when you look at this building, it’s a landmark, and it was really badly damaged by these people.”

Donald Trump, left, pictured in New York on April 30, 2024, chastised protesters for causing “tremendous” damage to Columbia University. Protesters, right, lock arms to prevent authorities from reaching Columbia University's Hamilton Hall in… Donald Trump, left, pictured in New York on April 30, 2024, chastised protesters for causing “enormous” damage to Columbia University. Protesters, right, lock arms to block authorities from reaching Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday. More from Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Alex Kent/Getty Images Context

Columbia University students have protested Israeli attacks on Gaza, as part of its war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, by setting up encampments on campus. Similar anti-war protests also took place on campuses across the country, including at Yale, Harvard, and the University of Texas at Austin.

On Tuesday, NYPD officers in riot gear entered Columbia University to clear protesters who had occupied Hamilton Hall.

In a statement, Columbia University said it had “no choice” but to call police to the scene at Hamilton Hall after the building had been “vandalized.”

What we know

Elsewhere during his interview with Hannity, Trump spread unsubstantiated claims that the Columbia University protesters were “paid agitators.”

“When you see signs and they’re all the same, that means they’re paid for by one source,” Trump said. “They're not hand-painted signs where people would go into their basement and paint something because they really believe in it. They're all identical signs, they're made by the same printer.

“When you see that, it means someone at the top paying, or a group paying.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams also claimed during a press conference Tuesday that the protests had been “co-opted by outside professional agitators,” without going into detail.

“We think they are actively co-opting what should be a peaceful assembly,” Adams said. “It's about serving their own agenda. They are not there to promote peace or unity or allow the peaceful expression of one voice, but they are there to create discord and division.”

NYPD spokesman Carlos Nieves said no injuries were immediately reported after officers evacuated Hamilton Hall and arrested the protesters.

Those who barricaded themselves inside the building face charges of third-degree burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief.

Views

A Columbia University spokesperson said: “The decision to contact the NYPD was in response to the actions of the protesters, not the cause they are defending.

“We have made it clear that campus life cannot be indefinitely interrupted by protesters who violate the rules and the law.”

Angry Staffer, a popular political social media account, posted on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a clip of Trump's remarks: “There is no bottom in the GOP. Where was this kind of outrage on January 6?

“To be clear: They are both wrong, but it is not in the same stratosphere of wrong as January 6.”

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-columbia-university-palestine-protests-tremendous-damage-1895886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos