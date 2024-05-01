Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses army of trying to destroy his party





JAKARTA – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused his military and intelligence agencies of publicly trying to destroy his political party, saying he “does not hesitate” to be tried by military courts and thrown in prison.

Khan had previously flagged military involvement in a crackdown on his Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his comments during an interview at his home in Lahore on Saturday evening were the most scathing.

“It’s a real ability,” the former cricket hero was quoted as saying by Reuters on June 5 when asked who was behind the crackdown.

“Combativity clearly means the creation of the army, because it is now completely open – what I mean is that it is not even hidden now, it is open,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the military, which has ruled the country directly or indirectly for 75 years of its history, rarely faces public challenges to power like Khan experienced and does not respond to requests for comment.

The year-long standoff between Khan, Pakistan's most popular leader, and soldiers came to a head when military buildings and assets were looted last month, allegedly by supporters.

The political unrest has increased uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million, which has also been hit by financial turmoil. Its $350 billion economy is struggling to prevent defaults, control inflation and cope with falling currencies.

Khan called the violent protests that erupted after his arrest a “false flag operation” intended to target him.

Meanwhile, authorities have begun the process of interviewing dozens of people, including members of their party, suspected of being involved in protests in front of military courts – usually reserved for the military or categorized as enemies of the state .

“This is the only way they can put me in prison,” Khan said, adding that the army wanted to prevent him from returning to power in elections scheduled for November.

He said the nearly 150 criminal cases against him were unreasonable and would be thrown out in any civil court.

“So their only hope, and because they are determined to get rid of me I think they will, their whole game in the military court is to imprison me,” Khan explained.

“I have absolutely no doubt that a military tribunal was directed against me,” said Khan, who was released on bail.

Furthermore, Amnesty International had previously stated that Pakistani military courts ignored legal procedures, lack of transparency, coercion of recognition and execution after an unfair trial.

Additionally, Khan said the country's most powerful spy agency, the military's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), was deeply involved in the crackdown.

He said two senior officials from his party had been called by the agency for talks.

“And when they went, they remained silent and said 'You (won't leave) unless you are no longer part of the PTI.'”

Khan said he had tried to contact the military to hold negotiations to find a way out of the current crisis. However, there was no response and he did not know why the military commander, General Asim Munir, was “hit” to rule out this possibility.

Before becoming military commander in November 2022, Munir was head of the ISI – a position that was suddenly abolished in 2019 when Khan became prime minister.

Khan himself was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote last year, which he said was regulated by top Pakistani generals. But the army denies it.

No official reason was given for Munir's premature dismissal, but Khan admitted in an interview, for the first time, that he wanted Munir to leave his role.

“I thought maybe he had a grudge because I asked him to resign” from the head of the ISI. I don’t know,” Khan said.

When asked why he asked Munir to resign, Khan replied: “You know, as prime minister, I feel the way the intelligence agency was run…I have a problem with that,” he replied without further details.

Later, Munir was elected the country's top general by Khan's successor and political rival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“This should not be a problem for him now that he is the military commander,” Khan said, referring to Munir's removal as head of the ISI.

“So why does he hold this grudge?” He asked.

Khan said he was confused by her campaign against him.

“(I am) someone who has been known in the country for 50 years, who may have won all the awards in the country and perhaps the most famous Pakistani, and was suddenly treated like some kind of foreigner, as an enemy of the country,” he concluded.

