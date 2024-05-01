In Gujarat, PM Modi asks Congress to put in writing that it would not allow quotas for Muslims

On May 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the opposition Congress to send a written message to the people of the country that it would not introduce reservations based on religion. He also asked Congress to commit not to attempt to change the country's Constitution.

Mr. Modi criticized the opposition party for the idea of ​​imposing inheritance tax and told the people of Gujarats Banaskantha that if you have two buffaloes, the Congress will remove one if elected.

This is my challenge to Congress shehzada (prince, in reference to Rahul Gandhi), his party and his supporters. If they have the courage, let them announce and give in writing that they will never make reservations based on religion. They should pledge not to tamper with the Constitution, the prime minister said as he launched his election campaign in his home state of Gujarat on the state's founding day.

Mr Modi launched the campaign from Banaskantha, where Congress candidate Geniben Thakor targeted Banas Dairy and its president and BJP leader Shankar Chaudhary, whose protected Rekha Chaudhary is the BJP candidate for the North Gujarat seat, where dairy farming is a livelihood for rural farmers.

On May 1, the Prime Minister addressed two rallies in Deesa, Banaskantha, and Himatnagar, in Sabarkantha, a neighboring district, where dairy farming is also a major source of income and livelihood for the rural communities.

Recently, a foreign leader in Congress (a reference to Sam Pitroda) suggested a proposal where more than half of your inheritance would be taken from you and given to the government. An inheritance tax of 55% will be imposed. For example, if you own 10 acres of land and you want to give it to your children, half will be taken over by the government. Similarly, if you have two buffaloes and want to leave them to your children, the government will take away a buffalo from you if the Congress is voted to power, he said, continuing his vitriolic attack on the opposition party .

Mr. Modi also accused the Congress of releasing fake videos aimed at targeting the BJP government and its alleged plans to allow religion-based quotas and reduce quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes ( ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). He also spoke about the weakness of the Congress government and its inability to fight terrorism. Mr. Modi said that as long as he was alive, he would not allow religion-based quotas in the country.

The party that ruled the country for 60 years has become a fake factory. What they called love shop (love shop) is actually a fake factory. Congress videos are fake, its words are fake, Congress promises are fake, Congress slogans are fake and Congress party's intentions are fake, Mr. Modi said.

In 2014, we said what a chaiwala do as MP. But the country's population responded by rejecting Congress. Same in 2019, they made jokes saying chowkidar chor hai (the guard is a thief), but once again the people rejected him. This time too, the people of Gujarat are waiting for all 26 countries to reject the Congress. [Lok Sabha] seats [in the State]he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that the Congress first family would not be able to vote for the Delhi Congress as this seat had been allocated to another party. Similarly, the family of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel would not be able to vote for the Congress from Bharuch, where another party is in the fray, he said.

In both Deesa and Himatnagar, Mr. Modi mentioned the Congress more than the BJP, and repeatedly explained to the gathered crowd why the Congress party's rule would not be beneficial for the people.

When terrorists carried out major attacks like 26/11 in Mumbai, people died in blasts across the country. Our soldiers were killed in action in Kashmir. What did the weak government of the time do? They would send files containing details of where the terrorists came from and what they did. The Congress was asking Pakistan why it would bomb us, the Prime Minister said, speaking in Hindi.

This was the time when files were sent. Today's India does not send files to the masters of terror (aaatank ke aaka) but a dose, and attacks them on their own ground, Mr. Modi declared to the chants of Jai Shri Ram.

He also spoke about the Shah Bano judgment and how the then government of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had diluted it to protect its vote bank through appeasement. The Prime Minister said it was his government that ended the practice of triple talaq and helped Muslim women.