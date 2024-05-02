Donald Trump explains his militarist plan to deport 15 to 20 million people





It's rare to meet major presidential candidates from both sides of the political aisle outside the confines of prepared remarks, stump speeches and friendly audiences. So it's worth paying attention to them when answering detailed questions.

Former President Donald Trump gave such a rare interview to Time magazine. Yes, it's still relevant, even if we no longer see the coverage of the grocery newspapers every week and we asked him what a potential second term for Trump would bring, including on the thorny question of 'immigration.

He has not committed to the full Project 2025 effort his supporters envision to destroy the perceived deep state by reclassifying a much larger portion of the federal government as political appointees.

We were watching a lot of different things. The civil service is both very good and very bad, he said.

Trump insisted he would leave the issue of abortion rights to the states, even if that meant allowing them to jail women who seek abortions.

You'll have to talk to different states, he said.

At rallies, he has called those imprisoned for storming the U.S. Capitol hostages, but he has stopped short of pledging to pardon each of them.

If someone was mean and nasty, I would look at things differently, he said.

And some of his wildest comments, he said, were just jokes. He said to put in this category his repeated promise to declare himself dictator for a day.

This was said sarcastically. It was a joke, he said.

Defending the jokes may not assuage the concerns of Americans who actually fear the stress Trump is putting on the American system of government. Trump appeared surprised by the idea floated by some of his supporters that the 22nd Amendment should be overturned so he could serve more than two terms.

I don't know, he said.

The subject on which Trump has given the most concrete details is his plan to deport several million undocumented immigrants.

Trump has repeated false claims that many migrants are former prisoners or have been institutionalized in their home countries. CNN reported that there is no data to support the idea that an increase in immigrants leads to an increase in crime. In the United States, most measures of violent crime are declining.

Although he did not use the derogatory term, Trump cited as a model Operation Wetback, the deportation initiative taken along the border with Mexico during the Eisenhower administration.

In 1954, border agents worked with local law enforcement to, they say, round up more than a million Mexican nationals and transfer them to the Mexican side of the border. Historians, as CNN reported in 2016, have argued that far fewer people were deported, since many people were apprehended multiple times. They also note that many U.S. citizens have been caught in the dragnet and deported by mistake.

Although he didn't demonstrate Eisenhower-like effort the first time he was president, Trump is bringing back that commitment. Trump told Time he would target between 15 and 20 million people who he said are undocumented in the United States. The exact number of undocumented immigrants is unclear. It's probably smaller than Trump says.

The Pew Research Center estimated that the number of undocumented migrants in the United States was approximately 10.5 million in 2021. The Pew estimate acknowledges that the population may have increased as more people attempted to enter in the USA. In 2021, it is estimated that about 3% of the U.S. population and about 22% of the foreign-born population were undocumented.

There are clearly more people trying to enter the United States. In fiscal year 2023, which runs from October 2022 to September 2023, nearly 2.5 million encounters took place at the border. President Joe Biden has completely changed his rhetoric on immigration, in part to discourage migrants from traveling to the United States and also because he seeks to work with Republicans on the issue.

Rather than working with Democrats, Trump wants to militarize the issue, but he would start by using local police forces and focus on all migrants with criminal records.

That would be the case, Trump said, adding that when we talk about the military, generally speaking, I'm talking about the National Guard.

He added that he would have no problem using the military per se, although he thinks the National Guard would be enough.

He does not believe that laws intended to prevent the use of the military against civilians in the United States without congressional approval would apply to his efforts.

They are not civilians, Trump said of the migrants. These are people who are not legally in our country. This is an invasion of our country.

He also reiterated the conspiracy theory, for which there is no evidence, that Chinese men of fighting age are somehow establishing themselves in the United States.

You have to do what it takes to stop crime and stop what's happening at the border, he said.

Trump tried to downplay the idea that there would be massive camps of detained migrants like those described to the New York Times by his immigration policy mastermind Stephen Miller, because, according to Trump, he would deport people very quickly .

We don't let them in the country. We get them out, he said. When asked under what authority he would make all this possible, Trump suggested he would use federal money to pressure local police.

It's possible that some people don't want to participate and don't share the wealth, you know, he said.

Any action Trump takes will certainly be challenged in court. He promised to abide by whatever the federal courts say.

I have great respect for the Supreme Court, Trump said.

