Jokowi and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman cycle together in Mataram





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo started his morning activities in Mataram Town, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province by cycling, Wednesday (1/5/2024). Around 6:15 a.m. WITA, President Jokowi He left the hotel where he was spending the night by riding his bamboo bike.





Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Amran Sulaiman joined the President on his bicycle. A number of people were seen greeting President Jokowi as soon as he left the front of the hotel. Also read: Jokowi's thick walls prevent PDI-P from forming a coalition with Prabowo The president and his entourage then walked through Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Jalan Jalan Bung Hatta, and returned to Jalan Jenderal Sudirman to the hotel where he spent the night. “Mr. Jokowi, Mr. Jokowi!” greeted the residents as reported in the press release from the Presidential Secretariat. After pedaling for about 30 minutes, the head of state returned to his hotel while still riding his bike. However, before entering the hotel, the President took the time to greet and take selfies with people waiting around the hotel. Also read: Jokowi eats Gacoan noodles at NTB and orders level 0 noodles One of the residents, Fauzi, admitted that he was happy to be able to shake Jokowi's hand. “Wow, I kept screaming so I could meet Pak Jokowi. In fact, my brother also (screamed), but I, who was called his assistant, received a salute, thank God, thank you, Pak Jokowi,” said Fauzi. “Extraordinary, unexpected, perhaps sustenance for us, even just to receive a greeting from him,” he added. President Joko Widodo arrived at NTB on Tuesday (4/30/2024) afternoon. Tuesday evening, the Head of State took the time to eat noodles and greet the residents of the city of Mataram. Also read: Projo reveals the possibility of Jokowi joining another political party after not being considered PDI-P Before leaving for NTB, the President began his visit with a visit to Banyuwangi, East Java Province, on Tuesday afternoon. In Banyuwangi, the President handed over 10,323 electronic land certificates to the community which was centered at Tawang Alun GOR, Banyuwangi Regency.

