Politics
PM Modi will campaign in Odisha on May 6
Berhampur and Nabarangpur will go to polls on May 13. The Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha.
Berhampur in Ganjam district is considered a stronghold of the ruling BJD led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The BJP has fielded expelled Biju Janta Dal MP Pradeep Panigrahy in the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, while the BJD candidate there is Bhrugu Baxipatra, former BJP vice-president. The Congress removed Rasmiranjan Patnaik from the seat.
Modi recently claimed in an interview that the pride and language of Odisha were in danger.
The Prime Minister is arriving in Odisha after BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election campaigns in the state.
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/elections/lok-sabha/india/pm-modi-to-campaign-in-odisha-on-may-6/articleshow/109752774.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
