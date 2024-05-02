WPSU intern James Engel traveled to Turkey, where a new ideology recalls old politics





WPSU intern James Engel traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, with a class from Penn State's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. He brought this story back to the political climate of the country. Engel reports that some Turkish politicians idealize a time when the Ottoman Empire ruled much of the Middle East from Istanbul for centuries.

Modern Turkey was founded on three principles: nationalism, secularism and democracy. But in recent years, these foundations have faced a threat reminiscent of the past. This is called neo-Ottomanism. The phenomenon first emerged in Turkey in the 1990s. But experts say the country has taken on a new life under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his ruling AKP party. Neo-Ottomanism glorifies Turkey's past as the center of the powerful Ottoman Empire. He seeks to revive certain traditions and practices of the empire. But Igdem Kafesciolu, professor of history at the prestigious Bosphorus University in Istanbul, believes that this ideology is anachronistic. It's part of that imagery, but also part of the idea that the Ottoman order was an ideal order, the Ottoman social order was an ideal order, the Ottoman political order was an ideal order, she said . This Ottoman order meant one-man rule by a powerful sultan and Islam as the state religion, completely contrary to Turkey's current democratic and secular identity. Neo-Ottoman rhetoric can have concrete effects. In 2020, Erdoan reconverted Hagia Sophia into a mosque. The large building was a church for almost 1000 years before being transformed into a mosque in 1453 by the Ottoman conquerors. It was a secular museum since the 1930s until Erdoan proclaimed it a mosque again. The move was widely seen as a gesture towards conservative Muslim communities. Meltem Trkz is a folklorist at Bosphorus University. She said political movements like reconversion use historical narratives to build power. I think that’s part of what makes a strong politician. You have to be clever. I think they're astute about the stories people want to hear. People want to feel proud. They don't want to feel, you know, like losers, she said. Erdoan is unlikely to crown himself sultan. But Kafesciolu said his respect for an autocratic Ottoman past could accustom Turks to an autocratic Turkish present. This therefore transforms into a perspective which, fundamentally, legitimizes and makes acceptable a very authoritarian and very patriarchal regime where it was enough to say yes to your sultan or lose your position. Or your head, says Kafesciolu.

