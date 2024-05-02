The words that were defined this week during Trump's Hush-Money trial





Over the past week at Donald Trump's criminal trial, there has been talk of trysts and the peddling of secrets between the rich and famous.

But the fundamental accusations revolve around the integrity of dry financial documents.

Prosecutors say Mr. Trump falsified business records to conceal a payment to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, whose damaging story threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign. The former president is accused of 34 counts related to his repayments to his former lawyer and right-hand man, Michael D. Cohen, who paid Ms. Daniels to keep her sexual relationship secret. If convicted, Mr. Trump could face probation or up to four years in prison.

Witnesses so far have included a banker, a media executive, a lawyer for Ms. Daniels, a C-SPAN archives specialist and an aide to Mr. Trump. Here are the most memorable things said in court over the past seven days:

The boss will take care of it.

David Pecker, a former publisher of the National Enquirer, testified last week about how his publication paid for articles that could have harmed Mr. Trump and then never published them. Prosecutors hoped to show that the payments came from Mr. Trump.

On Thursday, Mr. Pecker said that after the tabloid's parent company, American Media Inc., paid a Playboy model to remain silent, Mr. Trump did not immediately reimburse him. Mr. Pecker said he asked Mr. Cohen: “Who is going to pay for this?” Mr. Pecker said the former fixer-turned-state's witness responded: Don't worry. I am your friend. The boss will take care of it.

Everything was urgent with Michael Cohen.

Mr. Cohen has not yet taken the stand, but he has been mentioned or at least alluded to at every stage of the trial, from jury selection to opening statements to testimony.

Prosecutors, who expect Mr. Cohen to be a key witness, face the challenge of how to describe him. They will have to demonstrate that Mr. Cohen, whom the witnesses criticized, is still credible.

With Michael Cohen, everything was urgent, said Gary Farro, a First Republic Bank banker who helped Mr. Cohen open an account that was used for the secret payment.

Another witness, Keith Davidson, said Tuesday that a phone call from Mr. Cohen was usually a sign of trouble to come. Mr. Davidson, a lawyer, represented both Ms. Daniels and Karen McDougal, the Playboy model, who was paid for her affair story.

No one wanted to talk to Cohen, Mr. Davidson said, adding: “He was very excitable, the type where his pants were on fire.

The young girl is cornered by the estrogen mafia.

Mr Davidson was eager to strike a deal for Ms McDougal. He said he tried to float the possibility that she would tell her story to ABC News, rather than Mr. Trump's ally, The National Enquirer.

He told Mr. Cohen in a text message to act quickly. Some women, whom he called the estrogen mafia, encouraged Ms. McDougal to go to ABC, which he said offered her a spot on Dancing with the Stars in exchange for her story.

On Tuesday, Mr. Davidson was contrite about the language he used in 2016. It was a very unfortunate and regrettable text that I sent, he said.

Mr. Davidson said he believed Mr. Cohen was seeking to delay any payments until Election Day, when they might no longer be necessary.

I thought he was trying to delay the election until after the election, Mr. Davidson said.

Standard operating procedure

Trial lawyers often repeat words or phrases to ingrain them in the minds of jurors. During cross-examination last week, the defense sought to demonstrate that burying articles in the salacious news market was a regular practice for Mr. Pecker: only about half of the articles he purchased were printed .

Emil Bove, Mr. Trump's lawyer, argued that killing all sorts of stories was standard operating procedure, rather than a plan specifically created to help Mr. Trump win the election.

A prosecutor, Joshua Steinglass, adopted the phrase himself at one point, questioning Mr. Pecker about a licensing deal. Is it standard operating procedure for AMI to consult with a presidential candidate fixer? » asked Mr. Stein.

No, Mr. Pecker replied.

Imprisonment

On Tuesday morning, as the third week of the trials opened, Judge Juan M. Merchan concluded that Mr. Trump had violated the gag order nine times. The order prohibits the former president from commenting on jurors, court staff, witnesses and the judge's own family.

The court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders, Justice Merchan said.

He imposed a $1,000 fine for each violation and left Mr. Trump with a stern message: He would not tolerate further inappropriate behavior and was prepared to impose prison time to make sure of it. It means prison.

