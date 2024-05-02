Politics
Xi praises efforts of Serbian steelmakers
In a response to workers at a steel plant in the Serbian town of Smederevo on Monday, President Xi Jinping urged Serbian steelworkers who participate and benefit from China-Serbia cooperation to contribute more to consolidating the friendship between the two countries. country.
Xi, who is scheduled to make a state visit to Serbia next week, said in his response letter that he was happy to learn that the factory had quickly turned its losses into gains after receiving Chinese investment, the jobs of more than 5,000 employees having been eliminated. guaranteed and thousands of families enjoying a peaceful and happy life.
Xi met with the workers in person during his previous state visit to the European country in 2016, when he said he “deeply felt their support for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Serbia, as well as their great expectations for a bright future for the country.” steelworks.”
In their letter, Xi said they learned that the factory had adopted a new look and provided strong support for the development of Smederevo, thanks to the joint efforts of the management teams of the two sides and the workers themselves.
The development of the plant, he said, cannot be achieved without the dedication and hard work of the workers, who worked diligently for the rapid growth of the steel plant and wrote a new chapter for the unfailing friendship between China and Serbia.
I give you “a thumbs up,” Mr. Xi said.
The factory, formerly known as Smederevo Steelworks, was on the verge of bankruptcy before being bought by the Chinese Hesteel Group in April 2016, months after China and Serbia signed a memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative in November 2015.
Today, Hesteel Serbia is one of the largest exporters in Serbia. It contributed 1.86 percent to the country's GDP in 2022.
In his response, Xi said the good development of the factory is a striking example of the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Serbia, as well as a paradigm of their mutually beneficial cooperation.
We hope that steelworkers, who are participants, witnesses, contributors and beneficiaries of China-Serbia friendly cooperation, will continue to do their work wholeheartedly and enthusiastically devote themselves to the operation and development of the steel plant, did he declare.
Nenad Cvetanovic, head of operations at the hot mill, is one of 30 representatives of the factory's Serbian workers who wrote a letter to Xi. In the letter, they outlined the latest development of the factory and its significant contribution to improving the well-being of local residents. They also thanked Xi for his attention and facilitation of the project.
“I had the idea to send a letter to President Xi with my colleagues in February after learning that he would return to my country,” he said, adding that the letter had been sent to China since Belgrade last month with the signatures of colleagues from different departments of the factory.
On Monday evening, China's ambassador to Serbia, Li Ming, brought them Xi's response. “It was something incredible for us, especially for me, because I didn’t expect it,” Cvetanovic said.
He said that if Xi could visit the factory again, they would share with him all the changes that have occurred in the eight years since the Chinese president's last trip, including the renewal and modernization of equipment.
“In particular, the workers are living a much better life and our sense of security has been strengthened since the Hesteel Group came here,” he said, adding that they believe the future will be even better.
Xinhua contributed to the story.
