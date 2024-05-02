Right-wing preacher bashing Trump's Bibles is a bad sign for Donald





North Carolina evangelical Rev. Loran Livingston went viral for a fiery speech he gave in early April in which he condemned Donald Trump's promotion of a $59.99 Bible engraved with an American flag and including historical documents like the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, as well as the lyrics of conservative singer Lee Greenwood's song, God Bless the USA.

Livingston called the Bibles “blasphemous” and “disgusting.” And he's not the only conservative evangelical to oppose Trump's stunt. Another prominent conservative, Professor Andrew Walker of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, denounced the merchandise in an op-ed published in March in a Christian-oriented media outlet.

Using America's founding documents with God's Word is a syncretistic expression of civil religion that goes further than those who love their country and, more importantly, those who love their Bible should allow, Walker wrote . He added that President Donald J. Trump does not have all the authority and sincerity to stand up and advertise a Bible for $59.99. In reality, no one does, because Bibles like this should never have been created. He also said Trump's critics would have reason to trample Trump for bastardizing Christianity.

The Bibles, which Trump promoted alongside Greenwood, were widely criticized when Trump began promoting them in March. Trump has never hesitated to use the religious loyalty of his supporters to his political advantage. But he has also given us plenty of reason to believe that he does not understand the Scriptures and does not take seriously the personal beliefs of those who espouse them.

That's exactly what Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democratic senator from Georgia, tried to warn him about during a CNN interview in March.

Warnock said:

Donald Trump is doing what he's always done, and this time it's a risky bet because people who buy these Bibles might actually open them, and it says things like: Thou shalt not lie. You shall not bear false witness, when he warns of wolves in sheep's clothing, I think you should be careful. It's a risky business for someone like Donald Trump.

And look, I'm not so naive to think that this is going to be the “Road to Damascus” moment for evangelicals. Right-wing evangelicals largely remained loyal to Trump despite his refusal to quote a Bible verse, and after the “Access Hollywood” moment in 2016, and after he was found civilly responsible for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, to name just one. some incidents. (Don't call it hypocrisy, though: A religious historian told Vox in 2020: “If you understand what family values ​​evangelicalism has always entailed and that at the very heart of it is patriarchy white, and often militant white patriarchy and then suddenly all sorts of evangelical political and cultural positions spring up.”)

But it's also true that Trump's evangelical support appears to be on shakier ground than he would like. This is due, in part, to his recent statements that, while supporting abortion restrictions, backed away from the more draconian limitations allowed after hand-picked Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v . Wade.

And in the 2020 election, Joe Biden actually ate into Trump's lead among white evangelicals, albeit slightly. Liberal religious leaders are working hard to try to further reduce evangelical support for Trump, as pastor and social activist Doug Pagitt explained in a recent interview with Chris Hayes.

In an election year that risks playing out at the margins, neither Trump nor Biden can afford to lose a single electorate. Livingston's sermon shows how Trump's biblical stunt has unsettled some evangelicals. The question now is whether any will challenge him in November.

