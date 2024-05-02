Ex-TCA envoy Raghavan: The army can no longer direct Pakistani politics as it wants | News from India





Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan TCA Raghavan on the implications of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan, the possibility of India's re-engagement with him and the future of Imran Khan. The session was moderated by Diplomatic Editor Shubhajit Roy

I think the main takeaway from this election is contradictory. Although, on the one hand, the Pakistani military still plays a dominant role in that country's politics, what is clear is that it can no longer run Pakistani politics as it sees fit. The election result and Imran Khan's surprisingly strong performance demonstrated this.

It is true that everything that happens in Pakistan will be decided by what the Pakistani army wants, but only up to a certain point. The second conclusion is equally surprising, because who would have thought that Imran Khan, who in many ways was the front that the army had created for a hybrid type of administration, would suddenly become public enemy number one. Former public enemies, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), are said to be the military's partners in a de facto concert to rule the country. However weak or constrained by the army, politics occupies an autonomous position in the country.

On the fragility of the PPP-PML coalition

This was not the first time that the PPP and PML-N acted together. They did the same in 2007-2008 to give the last push to the faltering Musharraf regime and in 2014 to defeat the military attempt to reduce the civilian government led by Nawaz Sharif to size. It is surprising that they are forming a coalition with the army, because both parties have at their core an anti-military and anti-establishment discourse.

This is also a difficult time for Pakistan and everyone realizes that for whoever forms the government, it is a completely useless job in terms of public popularity which they will lose due to the economic slowdown.

For a while, they might stay united because both parties know that if they don't form a minimal united front, the economy will collapse. Negotiations with the IMF will become difficult and the country will face a wave of public criticism for its mismanagement. The military will work hard to keep them together. However, the general impression in Pakistan is that this coalition will not last beyond two years, after which new contradictions will arise.

On the Sharif family front

Nawaz Sharif will play the role of senior family advisor. The PML-N's performance in the elections was far from optimal. It was something he took personally. Maryam is groomed as he believes she is Nawaz's political heir, rather than his sons, as she has always had a political flair. It is also part of the larger family arrangement that she has been, for some time, CM of Punjab, perhaps because she did not have the administrative experience and there would have been too much criticism if she had immediately been appointed Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif likes to get things done on the field. He is very good at implementing infrastructure projects. We must also realize that he has a strong sense of loyalty towards his brother. For years, the military tried to detach the two. They see that Shehbaz is not instinctively anti-military like Nawaz often was in the past. Over the past 20 years, the PML-N has not divided, despite all the pressures put on it.

On challenging the authority of Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Despite the army's best efforts, Imran Khan was able to demonstrate that he enjoyed enormous public and political support, which significantly dented the army's prestige and perceived ability to command in Pakistan. This may have repercussions for General Asim Munir, because after all, he is the leader and this happened under his watch.

Some members of the military establishment will feel that they should not push their differences with Khan too far. It is best to maintain working relationships with all elements of the political spectrum, as this is how the military can ensure that it plays a dominant role. The interesting thing about Pakistani politics is that the future of civilian politicians is never threatened. Nawaz Sharif has struggled and returned to the top at least three times. I don't think anyone in their right mind should rule out Imran Khan. The fact is he has a huge political and popular following, a certain charismatic appeal, and if he survives I'm pretty sure he has a strong political position.

On the economic crisis in Pakistan

Every four or five years we see an economic crisis of this type, mainly because Pakistan spends more money than it generates. Its tax base is narrow. It imports more than it exports. There is not enough investment or production due to poor internal security. Structurally, it is a crisis-prone economy.

This particular crisis was unique in that, until recently, Pakistan played an important geopolitical role for the United States regarding Afghanistan. In 2022-2023, Pakistan suddenly discovered that it had no geopolitical leverage. The world suddenly lost interest, mainly because of what was happening in Ukraine, the pandemic, etc. It now needs to undertake difficult negotiations with the IMF and implement major structural changes, which is very difficult for this type of coalition and which, frankly, many Pakistanis do not want to do. This is not easy because Pakistan's economic model is based on patronage, favors and the government's desire to run things in a particular way.

From the point of view of the Indian government

Our main focus has been counter-terrorism and stabilization along the Line of Control. There is no real political dialogue with Pakistan. There are no high commissioners in place. Diplomatic relations have deteriorated. How long will this impasse last? This particular dilemma is not new. There is an element of risk when you engage, but it is important that we view Pakistan as part of our overall foreign policy.

You have fragile stability with Pakistan, with virtually no relationship. You have a bad situation with China all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and less than optimal political and diplomatic relations. We are in a very bad situation with the development of Myanmar on our northeast border due to the internal erosion of the Myanmar state.

Therefore, many would say that it is in your national interest to try to stabilize your relationship. The initiative to get involved has always come from India. If you wait for Pakistan to take an initiative, in a sense you will be waiting forever because Pakistan's room for maneuver is much more limited.

Public questions on Kashmir in India-Pakistan relations

Pakistan has a sense of entitlement over Kashmir and this is the dominant narrative of its policy. For India, J&K is an integral part of the country. You cannot reconcile these two positions. What you can try to do, and this is where diplomacy comes in, is to come up with some sort of interim arrangement. It may stop working after a while and then you will have to work on it again to improve this situation. Differences like this exist between countries around the world. These differences must be managed.

On US-China-Pakistan relations

In US-Pakistan relations, there has always been an undercurrent of distrust over the past 15 years. In addition to its experience in Afghanistan, the United States currently has other problems to resolve in West Asia and Europe. China-Pakistan relations are of great strategic value to both countries and will remain so. The Chinese have also realized that doing business in Pakistan is not as easy as they thought. Nevertheless, overall political and military relations are very strong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/ex-envoy-tca-raghavan-the-military-can-no-longer-order-pakistan-politics-in-the-way-it-likes-9302452/

