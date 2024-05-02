Donald Trump visits Saginaw during secret testing break





SAGINAW, Mich. (WLUC) – Donald Trump uses a day's break in his secret trial to rally voters in key swing states of Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested for contempt of court and threatened with a prison sentence. for violating a gag order.

The former president is attempting to achieve a balance unprecedented in American history by running for a second term as the presumptive Republican nominee while battling felony charges in New York.

Watch Trump's remarks live from Saginaw below:

His comments are being closely monitored after he was fined $9,000 for making public statements about people connected to the case, according to the Associated Press. In imposing the fine for posts on the Trump Truth Social account and the campaign website, Judge Juan M. Merchan said that if Trump continued to violate his orders, he would impose prison time.

Trump insists he is simply exercising his right to free speech, but the offensive posts from his Truth Social account and campaign website have been removed. Merchan is evaluating other alleged gag violations by Trump and will hear arguments Thursday.

Trump appeared frustrated after the ninth day of the trial ended, saying he should be in Georgia and New Hampshire instead of sitting in court.

They don't want me on the campaign trail, he told reporters.

Trump has often called this and other criminal cases against him election interference, saying they prevent him from campaigning in November's presidential election. The silence order prohibits him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others linked to his hush money case.

Trump's visits to Wisconsin and Michigan mark his second trip to swing states in just a month. In previous rallies, the former president focused largely on immigration, referring to people who are in the United States illegally and suspected of crimes like animals.

Meanwhile, Democrats hope to remind voters ahead of those visits of Trump's stance on abortion, which Trump is openly concerned about because he sees it as a political liability for him and Republicans.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Michigan Democrat, met Wednesday with a half-dozen women, including a family doctor, and warned that a second Trump term would threaten abortion rights even in her state, which has enshrined these rights in its constitution after the supreme decision. The Court annulled national procedural rights.

Whitmer appeared with the women at a Flint bookstore, surrounded by signs reading Stop Trump's Attacks on Health Care and Stop Trump's Abortion Ban. She told reporters not to believe Trump's assertion in an interview with Time Magazine that Republicans would never have enough votes in the U.S. Senate to pass a national abortion ban.

We can't trust anything Donald Trump says when it comes to abortion. So no one should take solace in the fact that, yes, they want an abortion ban, but they won't get it because they don't think having 60 votes in the Senate is helpful. . It’s bullshit, she said. No one would have imagined we would be here right now.

Wisconsin and Michigan are among a handful of battleground states expected to decide the 2024 elections.

For Trump to win both states, he must do well in suburban areas like areas outside Milwaukee and Saginaw, Michigan, where he will hold events on Wednesdays. He underperformed in suburban areas during this year's primaries, even though he dominated the Republican field overall.

Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump's losses in battleground states in 2020 have withstood recounts, audits and scrutiny by the Justice Department and outside observers.

