Are relations between the United States and China doomed to turn into a new Cold War?

Likewise with Xi, a harmonious working relationship with the United States is imperative as he grapples with domestic economic challenges and growing tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Against this backdrop, it is not difficult to understand why the two leaders want to maintain stability and keep communication channels open in their relations, Zhu said.

Managing this complex relationship will never be easy, but it appears that both parties are cautious and trying to avoid conflict. This is a better approach than a confrontational approach.

The recent talks also highlighted concern on both sides that relations could continue to deteriorate, said Dylan Loh, an assistant professor of foreign policy at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

He said Xi and Biden agreed to put safeguards in place when they met in November and that increased communication was a key manifestation of that.

During his visit last week, Blinken met with various senior officials, including Xi, as both sides pledged continued high-level engagement, but little progress appears to have been made on the toughest issues.

No one seriously expects major breakthroughs in their relationship, but at least they communicate regularly and at the highest levels, Loh said.

There are already some signs of improvement. Zha Daojiong, a professor at the School of International Studies at Peking University, said the exchanges resulted in the creation of new working groups on economic and financial policy and the resumption of other groups covering areas ranging from climate change to drugs and military affairs.

Zha said things had returned to normal in the fight against illicit drugs and trafficking of chemicals used to make fentanyl, adding that the increase in direct flights between the two countries was another step in the right direction .

But even though things could be on more stable footing, Dominic Chiu, senior analyst at Eurasia Group, says: Relations are still on a long trajectory of decline.

He said continued engagements would not resolve fundamental issues plaguing relations, such as Taiwan and growing technology competition.

Chiu said these issues are structural because they go to the heart of the rivalry and red lines between the United States and China, such that neither side is willing to make satisfactory concessions to achieve a long-term resolution.

He added: There is currently no way to resolve these issues other than continued dialogue.

Both of these issues were raised by Xi during his call with Biden, during which he emphasized that Taiwan was the first red line that should not be crossed.

Beijing views Taiwan as a part of China that will eventually have to be reunified with the mainland by force if necessary. Meanwhile, the United States, like most countries, does not recognize Taiwan's independence, but opposes forced change to the status quo and is legally required to arm the island to help it recover. to defend oneself.

The Chinese leader also accused the United States of trying to curb China's technological development, warning that Beijing would not stand idly by if Washington was determined to contain its growth.

Chiu said Xi's message to Biden was that Beijing's patience was running out, especially when it came to the technology issue, and said actions such as export curbs made the situation unsustainable.

But there appears to be a bipartisan consensus in Washington, meaning current technology restrictions are likely to continue no matter who is in power.

Zhu, of Bucknell University, pointed to another structural problem, saying the United States, as today's leading world power, would not allow a competitor to overthrow it, particularly if it does not share its values .

Meanwhile, China has grown increasingly frustrated by perceived U.S. interference in areas such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China's rise itself will make the United States uncomfortable, regardless of China's intentions, he said.

Zhu also warned that neither side trusts the other and that this issue will be difficult to resolve unless the two powers sit down and sincerely agree that they plan to coexist peacefully without harming the interests fundamentals of the other.

Loh, of Nanyang Technological University, had a similar assessment, saying: There are many things they disagree on and until strategic trust is increased, or in other In other words, they are less suspicious of each other, it is very difficult to see a solid and substantial improvement.

Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States, acknowledges that the two countries are engaged in a new type of Cold War that will need to be managed carefully.

He suggested that Washington was following a Cold War approach of trying to avoid conflict as it competed with China.

There is no indication that the Biden administration is downplaying the rivalry or that it has changed its assessment of the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party, he said.

Fei-Ling Wang, a professor of international affairs at the Georgia Institute of Technology, also saw signs of a new type of Cold War punctuated by zigzags, ups and downs, but he said engagement was always useful in managing relations between the two countries.

Although there was little expectation that the current rounds of high-level talks would result in a breakthrough, it is always better to talk.

But he added that the deep differences between the two could only be resolved by a grand transformation of Chinese policy and worldview or by an American capitulation to Chinese power and demands, which will be difficult to achieve. .

The Biden administration's approach to China, however, has faced criticism in some quarters in Washington.

Recently, two prominent Republican policymakers, Matthew Pottinger, Donald Trump's former Asia adviser, and Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin congressman, argued in a Foreign Affairs essay that managing competition with China does not was not an objective but a counterproductive method.

They called for a tougher approach and accused the Biden administration of prioritizing a short-term thaw with Chinese leaders over a long-term victory over their malign strategy.

Many analysts agree that Washington must define a clear end goal.

Chiu, of the Eurasia Group, said the Biden administration's ultimate goals are not clearly defined and that competition management was at best only an intermediate goal to achieve a higher goal.

According to Chiu, U.S. lawmakers have a wide range of preferred solutions, from regime change to striking a big deal with China.

The lack of a unified U.S. goal toward China reflects the absence of a unified political leadership that would have the authority to define that goal and implement it without facing backlash or obstruction on the part of the other party, he said. Lawmakers need to be clearer about the end goals in order to formulate good policy.

Zhu added that U.S. policymakers seemed to agree that Washington should be tougher on Beijing, but that would not be enough to solve the problem.

U.S. government hawks should understand that the unipolar, U.S.-dominated world is coming to an end and that the United States must coexist with and work constructively with China to address the existential threats facing the world. , such as climate change and the crisis. two ongoing wars [in Gaza and Ukraine]he said.