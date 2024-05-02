Millions of Britons will head to the polls today in a series of local elections in England and Wales – as Boris Johnson urges people to vote for Tory mayors who have shunned the Tories in the run-up elections.

Millions of Britons will go to the polls today in a series of local elections across England and Wales.

Predictions suggest the Conservatives could lose up to half of the council seats they are defending, with chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying the party expects to suffer “significant losses”.

Boris Johnson has urged people to vote for Conservative mayors Andy Street and Ben Houchen, even as they shunned their party's image in the run-up to today's election.

Mr Street sent a letter to voters in the West Midlands in which the former Prime Minister told them to “forget the government”.

Most of the seats up for re-election were last contested in 2021, at the height of Mr Johnson's popularity as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out.

A total of 11 mayoral elections are also taking place, including for London Mayor between frontrunners Labor incumbent Sadiq Khan and Conservative challenger Susan Hall.

Conservative mayors Mr Street, in the West Midlands, and Mr Houchen, in Tees Valley, also face key re-election battles, with polls suggesting close clashes with their Labor opponents.

Forecasts consistently put Mr. Khan ahead of Ms. Hall, with a poll released Wednesday by Savanta giving him a 10-point advantage after his lead dwindled during the campaign.

Both main parties sought to manage expectations ahead of polling day, with Mr Hunt insisting governments could be “punished” in local votes.

He told Sky News' Politics Hub: “Tony Blair easily lost so many advisers. And you know, David Cameron lost hundreds of advisers in the run-up to the 2015 general election.

“So, you know, we expect significant losses. This often happens during local elections.

“But what we say to people is: look, this may be the time where you want to express your views on the national situation, but in reality the local services that you rely on will be determined by the how you vote.”

Meanwhile, Labor has said the mayoral system favors incumbents, although Sir Keir Starmer said he was “hopeful” he will win the West Midlands contest in an interview with Sky News.

Victories for Mr. Street and Mr. Houchen would offer conservatives a ray of light on what forecasts suggest will be a dismal set of results, but experts have warned that the metro mayoral elections will be “the strongest indicator less reliable” of what could happen during a general meeting. election.

Both received the support of Mr Johnson, whose interventions, according to the Prime Minister's press secretary, were welcome, although both candidates appeared to have distanced themselves from their party allegiance throughout the campaign .

Sir John Curtice told an Institute for Government event on Wednesday that the Conservative Party was emphasizing both contests “because they think they might manage to win the contest and they will be therefore able to cover disasters that could occur elsewhere.

“Because of the personal votes of those two, (those contests) will be the least reliable indicator,” he said.

“Similarly, conversely, here in London, Sadiq Khan will not do as well as Labor would in a general election because Sadiq has a negative personal vote. But this city is now so strong in Labor that he is going to win anyway,” he said.

In a final message before polls opened, Sir Keir said: “Britain is, despite everything this Conservative Government has thrown at it, a great country.

“Its residents, businesses and communities continue to come together in the face of adversity. It is a nation strong, proud and full of potential, with boundless ambition for its family and community.

“But it needs a government that matches this ambition and a plan to achieve it.” Today you have the opportunity to vote for this change and deliver a verdict on fourteen years of decline. You can start rebuilding our country and take your community in a different direction.

The opposition has also indicated it hopes to win the Blackpool South Westminster by-election, which will take place simultaneously on Thursday.

The Liberal Democrats, who have focused their campaign efforts on traditional conservative areas, said polling day would be an opportunity for the prime minister to “face the situation”.

Sir Ed Davey said the results would be “a damning verdict on record waiting lists, sewage destroying rivers and the worst cost of living crisis in a generation”.

“The country knows that the buck stops at the door of Downing Street,” he said.

Mr Johnson recorded a video in support of Lord Houchen in which he calls on Tees Valley residents to re-elect their mayor.

His intervention comes as the country goes to the polls today to vote in the municipal elections and the 11 municipal elections.

The Conservatives are expected to lose 500 council seats, half of those defended by the party.

Both Mr Street and Mr Houchen ran campaigns focused on their personal brands, with little mention of the party or Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In his support for Mr. Street, Mr. Johnson writes: “Forget the government. Forget Westminster. This election is about the next four years in the West Midlands and who you want to lead.

He adds: “You may not like everything the Conservatives have done. But you won't like what Labor would do.

In his video for Mr. Houchen, Mr. Johnson says, “He’s a guy who does what he says he’s going to do.”