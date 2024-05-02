New era in Turkish-Iraqi relations

April 22Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a key visit to Iraq, a trip that marks an important step in developing cooperation between the two sides after a 12-year hiatus.

The in-depth discussions held in Baghdad and meetings in Erbil with the head of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, represent significant steps in a whole new chapter of bilateral relations, highlighting the diligent efforts of Turkish diplomacy.

With 26 different agreements signed in various fields such as security, trade, water, oil, education, agriculture and finance, Ankara has opened vital prospects for development, modernization and integration pan-regional economy of Iraq. Although the spirit of this cooperation is based on a win-win scenario, certain opportunities and risks have significant implications for both parties as well as for the geopolitics of the region. The context of this cooperation, particularly intensified by recent diplomatic engagements with Baghdad and Erbil, constitutes a crucial basis. This visit formalized the mutual commitments underlying this long and global process.

The PKK terrorist group, a threat to both camps

In the area of ​​the fight against terrorism, this visit took place in a context where Iraq designates the terrorist group PKK as an illegal organization and where the Turkish army announces preparations for a vast operation in the north of Iraq this summer. The establishment of a foothold of the PKK, as well as its affiliated groups, under the protection of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Sulaymaniyah, within the territory of the KRG, constitutes a serious concern for Ankara. Despite repeated warnings, the PUK led by Bafel Talabani failed to heed these sensitivities, prompting Trkiye to close its airspace last year, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

The current interactions have breathed new life into bilateral relations, which is why Trkiye expects significant steps from Baghdad in this area. Especially since terrorism is not only a problem for Trkiye, it is also a threat that disrupts the daily lives of Iraqis, endangers the security of Iraqi borders and jeopardizes bilateral relations.

New stages of the development road project

Regarding the Turkish-Iraqi Development Road project, the progress made not only positions the two countries as important players in inter-regional connectivity, but also offers Iraq the opportunity to diversify its heavily oil-dependent economy by attracting investments foreigners and opening new areas of employment.

The growing risk of regional conflicts, such as the Israeli conflict in Gaza and Houthi threats in Yemen affecting Red Sea maritime trade routes, highlights the need to find secure trade and logistics alternatives across the Middle East. -East. While the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) [3] The project remained largely on paper, the construction of trade corridors and the invitation to regional participation in this cooperation framework reflect Trkiy's open and inclusive diplomatic approach. The participation of the UAE and Qatar in the quadrilateral agreement signed during Erdogan's visit underlines their interest in establishing more alternatives that strengthen the interconnectivity of the regions.

There is another side to the coin, and the spirit of collaboration that underpins Turkish-Iraqi relations could face some obstacles.

The PKK terrorist group, under increasing pressure from Trkiyes' increased military operations, may redirect its terrorist activities to new locations in the region. It could possibly move from the Iraqi side to the Iranian side of Mount Qandil. This option would require Ankara to open new avenues of dialogue with Tehran on the fight against terrorism.

Equally pressing are the issues surrounding Iran, whose stance on terrorism and skeptical approach to the path of development demand careful consideration. Even though the degree of Iranian influence over Iraqi domestic politics and its network of proxies influence across the Middle East are problematic, Trkiye must maneuver with these considerations in mind and keep its feet on the ground, continuing to emphasize the long-term benefits for the Iraqi nation. construction and development and emphasizing the strategic nature of this collaboration.

So far, Iran views the Roads to Development initiative with a lack of enthusiasm. Both sides should emphasize the economic benefits that Tehran would gain, as this project can be beneficial for all.

Although the traditional approach would view this project as an attack on Iranian ports, the reality is that they will benefit more from interconnectivity than current isolation.

After all, the potential scenario of a victory by former US President Donald Trump in the next US presidential elections could lead to the return of a policy of maximum pressure, forcing a sanctions-occupied Tehran to reluctantly but necessarily prepare for the regional trade and connectivity initiatives like the Development Road, which brings economic gains to all stakeholders at different levels.

In short, the evolving relationship between Trkiye and Iraq offers a glimmer of hope for both nations and the rest of the region.

Trkiyes' strategic approach, taking into account Iraq's complex political dynamics and regional realities, is crucial to fostering this new partnership. In turn, Iraq must actively participate and invest in this partnership to achieve long-term goals, including economic diversification and socio-economic progress.

The author is a researcher at the TRT Global Research Center based in Istanbul, Trkiye.