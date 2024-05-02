Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress is a fake factory, distributing fake products, slogans and promises, says PM Modi | Ahmedabad News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress and INDIA bloc of being a fake factory that distributes fake products, fake slogans and false promises.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district, Modi said, “They have exhausted everything and hence started a new karobar (business) of fake videos. This whole thing is false. No one listens to them, so they show Modi's face and put fake things in his mouth.

The comments come two days after Modi accused the Opposition to the plot to disrupt the peaceful electoral process by circulating fake videos BJP leaders, including him and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Congress and its INDIA bloc have become a fake factory. They are called Mohobbat ki dukaan. But their mohabbat ki dukan is to make fake products, fake slogans and fake promises. They are trying to defame Modi,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Himmatnagar by helicopter on Wednesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

“But I have complete faith. Everywhere I have been in India, people do not accept their false narratives. They (Cong) lost their balance after voting in the first two phases (of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections),” he added.

At another rally at Deesa in Banaskantha, Modi challenged the opposition to tackle him head on and stop this game of fake videos.

They started by claiming that they would open the mohabbat ki dukan. In this mohabbat ki dukan, they have set up a fake video market. Nobody listens to them, so now they are releasing fake videos…Imagine the party that ruled the country for 60 years, had so many prime ministers and ministers but (when they) address the people, they don't tell the truth …fake factory is working in place of Mohabbat Ki Dukan, he said.

…The Congress videos are false, their promises, slogans, intentions are false. They say I am a chaiwala, the son of a poor man. I'm ready for a one-on-one. Let them come, this man who grew up on rice and legumes will show what he is made of. I challenge them to tackle me head on and stop this game of fake videos, Modi added.

Narendra Modi with CM Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Referring to the Congress saying the BJP would amend the Constitution and end reservations if it comes to power, the Prime Minister said: Congress should listen that till the day Modi is alive, I will never let you, on the basis of religion, playing the game of reservations. . The reservation for SC, ST and OBC and general category poor is as per the Constitution and with the blessings of Bababsaheb Ambedkar, no one can loot even an inch of it.

Your plan is to loot the reservation of Dalits, tribals, backward and general category poor on the basis of religion and give the same to Muslims, he told the Congress.

In Himmatnagar too, Modi slammed the Congress and the Opposition for their remarks that the Constitution was in danger. “Now they say the Constitution is in danger. These Congress people are talking about Babasaheb (Ambedkar) Constitution. They ruled for 60 to 70 years, but could not implement the Constitution throughout the country. It has not been implemented in Kashmir. Dalits, tribals and backward people were not getting reservation in Kashmir… It was Modi who implemented the Constitution of Kashmir by repealing Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil and CM Bhupendra Patel at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. (Express photo)

He added that Dalits, tribals and OBCs in the country have rejected the Congress. “And that’s why they started the business of fake videos,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the opposition sowed instability and anarchy in the country during India's Covid-19 mission and when the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed.

He defended the CAA saying it was necessary to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs and Christians who remained in Pakistan after partition. “Don’t we have a responsibility towards them? Partition happened on the basis of religion… What was their fault that they stayed there? When India grants citizenship to such victims, it troubles the Congress,” Modi said.

Accusing the opposition of instigating people to oppose Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said, “These people, every time they lose an election, they find an excuse in EVMs… They keep quiet when they win. They are trying to incite people to oppose EVMs. Recently, the Supreme Court gave them such a slap in the face that they may not be able to speak out (against EVMs).

Reaffirming its confidence in the functioning of EVMs, the Supreme Court last week rejected demands for 100 per cent verification of votes cast in these systems with ballot papers printed by VVPAT (Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines or, failing that, a return to the ballot system.

Modi also targeted the Congress on the issue of terrorism. “Before 2014, the country was burning under the fire of terrorism. They knew that the neighboring country exported terrorism. When terrorists committed a terrorist act…the weak government would send a dossier saying “these people did it.” Congress asked Pakistan why are you throwing bombs at us? It was the time when we sent files.

Today's India does not send files to the masters of terror, but gives them doses and kills them at home, he added.

On Congress leaders not attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Modi said the party was spreading fear that if Ram Mandir was built, the country would catch fire.

“But the entire country celebrated the construction of Ram Mandir as a festival. This is a classic example of how Congress is disconnected from ground realities and how it is sowing fear among the people through its vote bank politics. The country did not catch fire. But this has caused such a fire in the heart of Congress that no one can put it out.

On the fact that the Congress opposed decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the ban on triple talaq, the Prime Minister told the gathering: “With your blessings, when I (made these decisions), it gave the Congress shehzada (MP Rahul Gandhi) a fever. And when you have a fever, you say anything. Today he says that “if Modi is elected for the third time, the country will catch fire”… In reality, the dreams of the Congress have been reduced to ashes… Those who cannot save their party, who cannot save it bringing back to life are excluded. to come to power in the country.

In Himmatnagar, Modi campaigned for BJP's Sabarkantha and Mehsana candidates, Shobhna Baraiya and Hari Patel, respectively, in Deesa, he campaigned for Banaskantha candidates Rekhaben Chaudhary and Patan candidate Bharatsinh Dabhi. He also campaigned for the party's Vijapur Assembly poll candidate CJ Chavda.

With contribution from Ritu Sharma, Ahmedabad