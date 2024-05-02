Workers and activists from across Europe and Asia are organizing the D…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Workers, activists and others across Europe and Asia took to the streets Wednesday to mark May 1 with protests against rising prices and government policies on labor issues and calls for better labor rights.

Istanbul police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people who tried to break through a barricade and reach Taksim Square, the city's main square, in defiance of a government ban to celebrate Labor Day at this historic site.

At least 30 people, mostly members of a left-wing party, had already been arrested for trying to cross barriers during another police blockade.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has long barred Taksim from rallies and protests over security concerns, but some political parties and unions have pledged to march to the square, which has symbolic value for unions .

In 1977, unidentified gunmen opened fire during a May Day celebration in Taksim, causing a stampede and killing 34 people.

On Wednesday, police erected barricades and sealed off all roads leading to Istanbul's central square. Public transport in the region has also been restricted. Only a small group of union representatives was allowed to enter the square to lay a wreath in front of a monument in memory of the victims of the 1977 incident.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is celebrated in many countries to celebrate workers' rights. The events of May 1 also gave many people the opportunity to express general economic grievances or political demands.

In Athens, several thousand demonstrators joined May Day marches, as resulting strikes disrupted public transport and national rail services across Greece.

National strikes were led by the country's largest union, which demanded a return to collective bargaining after the suppression of labor rights during the severe Greek financial crisis of 2010-2018.

In Paris, demonstrators gathered at Place de la République to take part in a march led by France's main unions, demanding better wages and working conditions. Pro-Palestinian groups and anti-Olympics activists are expected to join the march in the French capital, which will host the Summer Games in less than three months.

France remains tense, with recent protests by teachers, police and Farmers following huge protests last year against raising the retirement age.

The unions have filed an indefinite strike notice to pressure the government into making concessions. They said all sectors, including hospitals, will go on strike during the Games if the government does not adequately compensate those forced to work during the summer holidays.

In Indonesia, workers expressed anger over a new law that they say violates their rights and harms their well-being, and demanded protections for migrant workers abroad and an increase in the minimum wage.

Thousands of workers from Jakarta's satellite towns of Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi were expected to join protests in the capital, said Said Iqbal, president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions.

They gathered amid a heavy police presence near the National Monument park, waving colorful flags and chanting slogans against the Job Creation Law and the relaxation of outsourcing rules during a march to Jakarta's main sports stadium, Gelora Bung Karno.

In Seoul, the South Korean capital, thousands of protesters sang, waved flags and chanted pro-labor slogans at the start of a rally on Wednesday. Organizers said the rally was aimed at intensifying their criticism of what they call the anti-union policies pursued by the conservative government led by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Over the past two years under Yoon Suk Yeol's government, our workers' lives have plunged into despair, Yang Kyung-soo, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which organized the rally, said in a speech. We cannot ignore the Yoon Suk Yeol government. We will remove them from power for ourselves.

KCTU union members denounced Yoon's veto in December of a bill aimed at limiting the rights of businesses to seek compensation for damages caused by union strikes. They also accuse Yoons' government of acting too aggressively during the 2022 truckers' strikes.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has pushed for labor reforms to support economic growth and job creation. His government has pledged to crack down on illegal strikes and demand more transparent accounting from unions.

The remarkable growth of the Republic of Korea is due to the sweat and efforts of our workers. I thank our 28.4 million workers, Yoon said in a May 1 message posted on Facebook. My government and I will protect the precious value of work.

Participants in the Seoul rally then marched through the streets of downtown. Similar May Day rallies were held in more than 10 locations across South Korea on Wednesday. Police said they had mobilized thousands of officers to maintain order, but there were no immediate reports of violence.

In Japan, more than 10,000 people gathered at Yoyogi Park in downtown Tokyo for a May Day event, demanding wage increases they said could be enough to offset rising prices. At the rally, Masako Obata, leader of the left-wing National Trade Union Confederation, said falling wages had made living conditions more difficult for many and widened income disparities.

In the Philippine capital, Manila, hundreds of workers and left-wing activists marched and held a rally in the scorching summer heat to demand wage increases and job security amid soaring prices food products and oil.

Riot police prevented protesters from approaching the presidential palace. Waving red flags and holding posters reading: We Work to Live, Not to Die and Lower Prices, Raise Wages, protesters chanted and gave speeches about the hardships faced by Filipino workers.

Motorists also joined the protest and called on the government to end a modernization program they fear could lead to the removal of their dilapidated jeepneysa main mode of public transportation, from the streets of Manila.

Associated Press journalists Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and VJ Basilio Sepe in Manila contributed to this report.