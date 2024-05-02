Trump trades criminal trial for election campaign in Michigan and WisconsinExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan, on Wednesday. Two rallies in the key states of Wisconsin and Michigan are his first appearances on the campaign trail since his trial began in New York over alleged campaign finance violations. Paul Sancya/AP .

Donald Trump's first campaign meetings since the start of his criminal trial in New York barely mentioned the reason for his absence from the electoral campaign.

But in lengthy speeches in Waukesha, Wis., and Freeland, Mich., on Wednesday, Trump continued to ramp up his rhetoric about what a second term would look like and the consequences he foresees if he doesn't win. not.

Trump echoed comments he made in a TIME magazine interview published earlier this week, describing an aggressive approach to the presidency, including a push to restore the authority to withhold funds appropriated by Congress and grant to police greater immunity from prosecution to crack down on immigrants and perceived crime. hot spots.

On display were many of his signature proposals and policies mentioned frequently at campaign events: increased oil drilling, rolling back President Joe Biden's economic policies including the Inflation Reduction Act, and a proposed massive bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

He also mentioned recent protests on university campuses surrounding Israeli military action in Gaza in response to a Hamas attack on the country on October 7.

He called on these schools to “defeat the radicals and take back our campuses for all normal students” while making incendiary remarks about refugees from the conflict as part of his hard line on immigration.

Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. The campaign stop in Wisconsin is his first official rally since his trial began in New York over campaign finance violations related to payments made to adult film actress Stormy. Daniels. Morry Gash/AP .

In his speech in Wisconsin, Trump suggested that Palestinian refugees resettled in the United States would lead to “jihad” and warned of an “October 7-style attack,” while reiterating his proposal for a ban to travel to majority-Muslim countries and pledging to oversee “the largest deportation in our country's history.”

In the nearly three hours of speeches between the two rallies, very little time was spent on the ongoing trial in New York, where Trump was arrested yesterday in contempt of court for violating a gag order against comments on witnesses and jurors in the case. .

In Wisconsin, Trump mentioned a “crooked judge” and the Georgia prosecutor overseeing a separate racketeering case stemming from failed efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, but largely reflected on the impact of polls that the criminal charges brought him.

In Michigan, Trump expressed his displeasure more openly. He denounced a “fake trial” in New York and said the judge was unconstitutionally preventing him from speaking, while calling the multiple criminal cases against him “bullshit.”

“As you know, I came here today from New York, where I am forced to sit for days in a kangaroo courtroom with a corrupt and conflicted judge who is undergoing a trial by Biden, in hands of a Marxist district. “A lawyer supported by Soros, who is doing the bidding of the Biden administration,” Trump lamented.

The New York trial sidelined much of Trump's ability to campaign and leverage media coverage gained through interviews, social media posts and reactions to other news of the moment . Bad weather forced the campaign to postpone an April 20 rally in North Carolina at the last minute.

But time away from the beaten track hasn't changed Trump's message or his performance in a race he says will determine the country's survival.

At the evening rally in Michigan, Trump repeated stories about Mexico providing troops to patrol the border with the United States, speculating that the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East would not have never happened if he had been in charge and warning that Biden's victory in November would “destroy” the country.

