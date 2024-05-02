



WASHINGTON More than 40% of Americans now call China the enemy, up from a quarter two years ago and reaching the highest level in five years, according to an annual Pew Research Center survey released Wednesday. Half of Americans view China as a competitor, and only 6% view the country as a partner, according to the report. The results come as the Biden administration seeks to stabilize U.S.-China relations to avoid miscalculations that could lead to clashes, while trying to counter the world's second-largest economy on issues ranging from war Russian in Ukraine, Taiwan and human rights. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen both recently visited China as part of the administration's latest efforts to responsibly manage competition with Beijing. Despite these overtures, President Joe Biden is competing with former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the November election, be tough on China. The Pew report, from an April 1-7 survey of a sample of 3,600 U.S. adults, finds that about half of Americans think limiting China's power and influence should be a priority absolute of American foreign policy. Only 8% think it should not be a priority at all. For the fifth year in a row, about eight in 10 Americans express an unfavorable opinion of China, according to the Pew report. Today, 81% of American adults view the country unfavorably, including 43% who have a very unfavorable opinion. Chinese President Xi Jinping receives similarly negative marks, according to the report. About eight in 10 Americans say they have little or no confidence in Xi to do the right thing in world affairs. About 10% said they had never heard of him. The United States' attitude toward China has become widely critical after the United States launched a trade war against China in 2018 and since the emergence of COVID-19, which has been reported for the first time in China. Beijing's human rights record its proximity to Russia and his policies toward Taiwan and Hong Kong have also left Americans with a negative view of the country, according to previous Pews analyses. At the same time, the US government has been openly willing to compete with China on economic and diplomatic issues. Following this, 42% of Americans say China is an enemy of the United States, the highest level since 2021, when Pew began asking the question. The share is much larger among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, Pew said, with 59% of them describing China as an enemy, compared to 28% of Democrats and those who lean Democratic. Older Americans, conservative Republicans and those with a bitter view of the U.S. economy are more critical of China and more likely to view the country as an enemy, the report found. Americans also view China more negatively when they think China's influence in the world has grown in recent years or when they think China has considerable influence over the U.S. economy, a said Christine Huang, a Pew research associate. Even pessimism about the U.S. economy is linked to how Americans evaluate China: those who think the economic situation in the United States is bad are more likely to view China unfavorably and to consider her an enemy, she added. Pew said a nationally representative sample of 3,600 respondents completed online surveys and the margin of error was plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/politics/2024/05/01/over-40-of-americans-see-china-as-an-enemy-a-pew-report-shows-thats-a-five-year-high/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos